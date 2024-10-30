Manassas, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Digital healthcare provider, Notal Vision, announced today that key data on the ForeseeHome AMD Monitoring Program will be shared at Academy 2024, the upcoming annual American Academy of Optometry meeting taking place Wednesday, Nov. 6, through Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Two posters on display will show that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered home monitoring makes a meaningful impact in the care of AMD patients by optometrists.

In the first poster, Retinal Remote Monitoring Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Optometry Compared to Ophthalmology Practices, authors present an analysis of AI-based remote monitoring use in optometric settings. The authors, Jonathan Weston, OD, Mary Beth Yackey, OD, and Mohammad Rafieetary, OD, specifically focused on the ForeseeHome program, which enables early detection of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The digital health platform was initially adopted by many retina practices across the United States after its efficacy was demonstrated in the AREDS2 HOME Study. The authors evaluated if the use of remote monitoring tools like ForeseeHome by optometrists provides the same outcomes as demonstrated in ophthalmology practices.

Authors used data from an independent diagnostic testing facility, the Notal Vision Monitoring Center, which provides the ForeseeHome monitoring service. They looked at patients' mean visual acuity at wet AMD conversion as detected by the device, as well as other monitoring parameters like patient adherence to the program, activation rate after being prescribed the program, and the response to AI-generated alerts by the prescribing clinic. The analysis demonstrated that there is no difference in visual or management outcomes between patients prescribed by optometrists and those by ophthalmologists. This shows that an AI-based tool for remote patient monitoring can be successfully used by optometry, further enhancing primary eyecare for patients.

The second poster, Catching the Conversion to Wet AMD Earlier with Home Monitoring, by Mary Beth Yackey, OD from Cincinnati Eye Institute, included a case study of a bilateral intermediate dry AMD patient on the ForeseeHome program. The patient was evaluated in the office in late September 2023 and presented with no signs of wet AMD. They were prescribed the ForeseeHome program and scheduled for a follow-up visit in April 2024. The AI-enabled ForeseeHome device generated an alert in early February 2024 and the patient was promptly called for in-office evaluation. While the patient had not noticed any changes in their vision, they had indeed converted to wet AMD in their right eye with subretinal fluid and significant development of pigment epithelial detachment. They maintained their functional vision of 20/40 in the converted eye and immediately started on anti-VEGF therapy in a retina specialist practice. This case demonstrates the value of AI-powered home monitoring in preserving patient vision.

The ForeseeHome AMD Monitoring Program is a comprehensive remote monitoring service, which includes an FDA-cleared device that monitors visual changes in intermediate dry AMD patients at risk of vision loss from undiagnosed wet AMD.

About Notal Vision

Notal Vision is a patient-centric ophthalmic remote monitoring services provider extending retinal disease monitoring from the clinic to the home, providing physicians with remote monitoring services to support their patient care between office visits. With a proven approach to home-based, self-operated diagnostics, AI-enabled data analysis, and patient engagement, our goal is to help doctors preserve patients' vision. www.notalvision.com

The Notal Vision Monitoring Center (NVMC) is a remote, Medicare credentialed ophthalmic monitoring center and the epicenter of patient engagement. Led by practicing ophthalmologists and supported by certified ophthalmic professionals, the Monitoring Center offers a nationwide age-related macular degeneration (AMD) home monitoring service for patients.

