Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to provide an update on its California Lake Phase 2 Drill Program. Nine Mile Metals has initiated its diamond drill program at California Lake to test Priority Plate Target A, defined by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (EEX). Les Forages Chapais is onsite, initiating the first of three important drill holes (A-B-C) at California Lake South.

Plate A is a deep, large, strong conductor located near the fold nose, defined within a geological package that includes Flat Landing Brook felsic and mafic volcanics-related sediments. The plate, with a length of 600 meters and open at depth, is a high priority target. Previous drilling in the immediate area is minimal and limited to a few shallow drill holes. EarthEx has recommended drilling the target at an azimuth of 110 degrees and a dip of -60 degrees to intersect the most conductive portion of the target plate. The drill hole depth will be a maximum of 850 meters (see Figures 1 and 2).

Plates B and C are also high priority targets, both well-defined with strong conductors related to the overall MegaTEM trend. Plate B is a discreet and shallow target dipping steeply east. The azimuth of the planned drill hole is 275 degrees with a dip of -60 degrees and a maximum depth of 300 meters. Plate C is large, dipping to the west, with a length of 700 meters and a projected depth extent of 500 meters. The azimuth of the planned drill hole is 275 degrees with a dip of -60 degrees. EarthEx has designed the drilling parameters for Plates B and C, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1: Plan View, TDEM Grid, Regional Magnetic trend and Priority Plates A, B, C and D.

Figure 2: TDEM Grid, Priority Plates A, B, C, and proposed drill holes.

Gary Lohman, Director, P.Geo., VP Exploration stated, "The team is pleased to be at the drill stage at California Lake South with well-defined and modeled targets. Both Plates A and C are large, massive, strong conductors, having both the length and depth parameters for a potentially large, mineralized body consistent with example deposits throughout the BMC. We are very much looking forward to getting the program underway and testing this underexplored, highly prospective area at the folded nose of California Lake South in the BMC."

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO and Director added, "We are finally receiving all of our Phase 2 Advanced Geophysics results, including full interpretations and high priority targets for our Western Portfolio. We look forward to announcing these results shortly. Our Geophysics Program will turn its focus next to the Nine Mile Brook Project and our Eastern Portfolio."

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on Critical Minerals VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include that (a) our Geophysics Program will turn its focus next to the Nine Mile Brook Project and our Eastern Portfolio, (b) both Plates A and C are large, massive, strong conductors, having both the length and depth parameters for a potentially large, mineralized body consistent with example deposits throughout the BMC, and (c) we look forward to announcing our Phase 2 Advanced Geophysics results, including full interpretations and high priority targets for our Western Portfolio. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

