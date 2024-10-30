Locus Robotics Reaches Unprecedented 4 Billion Units Picked, Cementing Industry Leadership

Rapid Pace of Milestone Achievements Underscores Explosive Industry Demand for Locus Robotics' Automation Solutions

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, today announced a major milestone as its AMR solutions worldwide have now picked an industry-first four billion units across its global customer deployments.

This latest achievement comes just six months after surpassing the three-billion pick mark underscores the company's rapid growth and expansion as the clear industry leader in autonomous robotics automation for warehouse operations.

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics said, "This is a truly momentous moment for everyone associated with Locus Robotics - from our global team of employees around the world to our expanding base of customers. Reaching the four billion milestone in record time demonstrates the incredible momentum we're generating in warehouse automation."

Maintaining Momentum

From the launch of Locus Robotics in 2015 to its first billion picks took nearly seven years. Then, just 11 months later in August 2023, the two-billion-pick milestone was achieved, followed by three billion picks some 33 weeks later in April 2024. This rapid growth pace illustrates the demand that Locus customers across the globe have for advanced robotics solutions across the supply chain.

Reuben Scriven, Research Manager at Interact Analysis said, "Reaching four billion picks in such a compressed timeframe isn't just a milestone for Locus Robotics - it's a clear indicator of how rapidly warehouse automation is becoming essential to modern supply chain operations. The accelerating pace between each billion-pick milestone demonstrates both the scalability of the Person-to-Goods solution - such as those offered by Locus Robotics - and the growing adoption of AMR technology across the logistics sector. What's particularly noteworthy is how this achievement reflects the evolution of human-robot collaboration in warehouses, where technology enhances rather than replaces human capabilities."

In addition to the four-billion-pick milestone, Locus is in the midst of an ongoing celebration of its new global headquarters, Locus Park, in Wilmington, Mass., which is now fully operational and home to hundreds of New England-based employees who are driving the company's mission to deliver robotics innovation to businesses worldwide. Click HERE for more information on the recent grand opening of Locus Park.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling, case-handling, and pallet-moving productivity 2X-3X, while optimizing labor and making efficient use of warehouse space. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into large-scale new and existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

In 2024 alone, Locus Robotics has won 27 industry awards, including being named to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years, Fast Company's "Most Innovative Company" in 2024, and earning a prestigious IFOY Award in 2022.

