Wrexham AFC are pleased to announce the Allyn family of Skaneateles, New York as new minority investors in the Club. For over 100 years, the Allyn Family owned Welch Allyn, Inc., a world renowned-medical device company based in Skaneateles, New York (NY). Since selling Welch Allyn in 2015, the Allyns have focused on purpose-driven investments in private and public markets through their Family Office. Notably, The Allyn Family Foundation is helping to transform Syracuse, NY through projects like the Salt City Market.

The investment, which was made through Red Dragon Ventures LLC, will help fuel the club's lofty ambitions, as well as those of the broader Wrexham community. Red Dragon Ventures is a joint venture formed between the Allyn family and Wrexham AFC co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds focused on driving growth and success in and around Wrexham.

In a joint statement, Wrexham AFC Co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds commented, "Wrexham has earned the world's attention and we are focused on bringing on board world-class partners to help with the next phase of our growth. We have been fortunate to get to know the Allyn family and we are blown away by their intelligence, kindness and commitment. They are exactly the type of partners we will need for this amazing endeavor."

Eric Allyn, Manager and Chief Investment Officer of the Allyn's Family Office, said, "For more than a century, our family has focused on building great companies, while also uplifting wonderful communities. Our decades-long efforts in the Syracuse region are similar to what Rob and Ryan have started in Wrexham. We view Red Dragon Ventures as a vehicle to invest in a world-class football club, and, importantly, in the welcoming community of Wrexham."

Michael Williamson, Wrexham AFC Chief Executive Officer, added, "The investment by the Allyn family into Wrexham AFC is great news for both the Club and the local community in Wrexham. It will allow us to continue the development of the Club while supporting the local community, which is something we truly believe in at this Club."

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League One, the third tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The SToK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

About Red Dragon Ventures

Red Dragon Ventures LLC is a joint venture formed by The R.R. McReynolds Company LLC (which is co-owned by McElhenney and Reynolds and is the majority owner of Wrexham Association Football Club) and the Allyn family of Skaneateles, New York. Red Dragon Ventures was created to drive growth in the Wrexham community and Wrexham AFC.

