Polestar Charge offers access to over 850,000 charging points across Europe, including over 20,000 Tesla Superchargers

Customers in North America now have access to 17,800 Tesla Superchargers

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) now offers its customers access to 17,800 Tesla Superchargers across North America, complementing its existing offer in Europe and China.

Future Polestar cars in North America will adopt the NACS inlet as standard equipment and until then, Polestar owners can order a NACS adapter through their local Polestar Service Center. In addition, Polestar's in-car Google Maps will be updated to show all available NACS chargers.

In Europe, Polestar Charge already offers customers access to one of the region's largest charging networks, with over 850,000 charging points, including over 20,000 Tesla Superchargers, as well as the full IONITY, Recharge, Total, Fastned and Allego networks. Polestar customers in China also have seamless access to the Tesla Supercharger network across more than 200 cities.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: "Our access to global charging infrastructure is a key differentiator for Polestar. Through our partnerships with charging providers, we offer our customers a convenient and unique charging experience: accessible, fast, easy to use and at a competitive price."

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Polestar is scheduled to expand into additional markets in 2025.

Polestar has three models in its line-up: Polestar 2, an electric performance fastback; Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age; and Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed. With plans to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026, Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.

The Polestar 0 project supports the company's ambitious goal of creating a truly climate-neutral production car by 2030. The research initiative also aims to create a sense of urgency to act on the climate crisis, by challenging employees, suppliers and the wider automotive industry, to drive towards zero.

Forward Looking Statements

