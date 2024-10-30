Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Introduces Next-Generation Fiber Offering to Accelerate and Streamline Fiber Deployment

Expanded fiber offering simplifies end-to-end fiber lifecycle management and improves customer experience; includes formation of new collaboration with IQGeo

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the next generation of its fiber offering, capitalizing on recent acquisitions in the fiber domain. The enhanced offering introduces a robust framework and advanced automation capabilities to accelerate the planning, design, deployment and operation of fiber networks, yielding more cost-effective deployment for global service providers.

Amdocs has established itself as an industry leader in simplifying and speeding the deployment and management of fiber for more than 40 leading service providers around the world, with:

A proven track record of designing over 1.2 million fiber route miles globally

A large team of experts, leveraging modern program management tools to deliver faster deployments and maintain accountability throughout the process

Superior performance, integrating AI and generative AI-driven automation and real-time decisioning in business and operations support systems, processes and network assurance, to improve customer service efficiency

A newly formed teaming agreement with IQGeo, a developer of geospatial network lifecycle management software for telecom and utility operators, further enhances these capabilities. Amdocs will integrate IQGeo's network management software into its offering, enabling service providers to visualize, update, and manage their network assets in real time, and to automate key aspects of the planning and design process -- driving faster deployment times and reducing the complexity of managing large-scale fiber projects. Selected benefits for service providers include:

30% faster deployment times for fiber rollouts

Reduction of cabling and trenching by 10% or more

Significant reduction in network management cost by seamlessly integrating existing systems, replacing manual processes and reducing errors & rework

Amdocs' fiber offering will provide zero-touch automation capabilities that streamline complex fiber deployment processes. Service providers will benefit from a unified, future-ready solution that supports both greenfield and brownfield deployments, allowing them to optimize time to market, reduce operational costs, and improve overall network performance.

Referring to the new collaboration, IQGeo CEO Richard Petti said: "We are excited to collaborate with Amdocs to deliver unmatched value to our mutual customers, providing the telecommunications industry with fiber solutions that help broadband operators achieve faster, more efficient fiber network deployment and operations. Together, we will provide integrated software and services and innovative new use cases that are purpose-built for fiber network deployment and operations teams, to drive business growth and thrive for years to come."

"As increasing their share of the growing broadband market with fiber offerings becomes increasingly critical to service providers around the globe, our fiber solutions will help service providers manage fiber deployment from inception to operations," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Service providers know that seamless connected experiences matter, and broadband is often critical to creating those experiences. Our enhanced offering, including IQGeo's advanced network management capabilities, will help service providers achieve differentiated experiences for their customers more quickly and efficiently."

