Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 850103 | ISIN: US0028241000 | Ticker-Symbol: ABL
Tradegate
30.10.24
13:34 Uhr
105,28 Euro
+0,38
+0,36 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,76105,1813:37
104,68105,1813:37
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 13:14 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beta Bionics Announces Launch of the iLet Bionic Pancreas With Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Sensor

Now iLet Users Have a Choice of iCGMs to Customize Their Diabetes Management

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Beta Bionics, Inc., a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, announced today it has launched the integration of the iLet Bionic Pancreas with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 Plus sensor.

iLet Bionic Pancreas

iLet Bionic Pancreas
The iLet Bionic Pancreas With the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Sensor



Beta Bionics' flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas, is an autonomous insulin delivery system that streamlines diabetes management and reduces the burden on patients, caregivers and physicians. The iLet is the first insulin delivery system in the United States to connect to Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor, whose readings every minute will help the iLet calculate insulin doses. When iLet users "GO BIONIC" with their diabetes management, there is no carb counting* or calculating insulin corrections throughout the day - the iLet determines 100% of the insulin doses and continuously learns and adapts to the user. The only input required to get started on the iLet is the user's weight.

"Beta Bionics continues to move at lightning speed to bring these enhancements to our userbase," said Sean Saint, CEO of Beta Bionics. "With our recent launch of the Bionic Circle remote monitoring app, our latest updates to the iLet app, and today's launch of the iLet integration with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor, we are focused on providing major product enhancements to make diabetes management even easier for our users and their families."

The recent launch of the Beta Bionics Bionic Circle App allows users to invite up to 10 friends and family to remotely monitor their CGM values and insulin doses. Bionic Circle members can receive alerts and view an iLet user's glucose levels, meal announcements, insulin doses and trends throughout the day and night. Whether the iLet user is at school, a friend's house, work, traveling or home, friends and family can use the Bionic Circle App to see that the iLet is making 100% of the user's dosing decisions.

This integration offers people a new way to manage their type 1 diabetes. With both Beta Bionics' and FreeStyle Libre's ability to sell products through the pharmacy channel, users of the integrated platform can benefit from the ease of obtaining supplies with an innovative pay-as-you-go model. The iLet and FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor are also available through durable medical equipment providers.

By simply updating the iLet app and software, iLet users will have a choice of iCGMs (FreeStyle Libre3 Plus sensor or Dexcom CGMs) when they set up a new sensor.

*User must be carb aware

Contact Information

Karen Hynes
Vice President of Marketing
media@betabionics.com

Stephen Feider
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
ir@betabionics.com

SOURCE: Beta Bionics

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
