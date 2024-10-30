Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 13:14 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMP Capital, LLC: MMP Capital Closes $20.0 Million Investment-Grade Corporate Note Financing

FARMINGDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / MMP Capital, LLC (MMP), an independent equipment leasing company, announced the recent closing of a $20.0 million investment-grade corporate note issuance. Proceeds from the BBB-rated transaction will support continued growth, primarily by funding new originations.

MMP

MMP predominately originates equipment-backed loans in the medical aesthetics, dental, and clinical healthcare space. The Company's specialized industry focus, strong borrower profile, and team of seasoned operators has put the Company on pace to become a leading independent equipment finance lender.

"Our inaugural corporate note raise is a major milestone in the growth of our Company," stated John-Paul Smolenski, Founder and CEO of MMP. "Our continued success is a testament to the work of our team and our reputation as a leading independent equipment leasing company."

Mr. Smolenski continued, "This capital will be instrumental in growing MMP's portfolio, which has been rapidly expanding. Having this flexible capital is an essential part of our financial planning going forward and will enhance MMP's continued expansion."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's Exclusive Financial Advisor and Sole Placement Agent in connection with the transaction.

About MMP Capital

MMP Capital was founded in 2013 with a mission to be the gold standard in healthcare equipment finance in the U.S. Led by a management team with vast experience in sales, credit, and operations from several banks, leasing companies, and funding institutions, MMP Capital is uniquely equipped as a hybrid lender to lend directly or utilize a vast syndication outlet. Our financing options for equipment financing, leasing, and unsecured capital offer U.S. businesses the opportunity to invest in their future, update outdated technology, or offer new services to customers.

For more information, visit: www.mmpcapital.com.

Contact Information

Jamie O'Connor
Director of Marketing
joconnor@mmpcapital.com
516.454.4570

SOURCE: MMP Capital, LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.