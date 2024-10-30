Sun Investment Group: Sun Investment Group, UAB Half-Yearly information

Sun Investment Group, UAB Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2024 Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-10-30 13:33 CET -- According to unaudited data, Sun Investment Group, UAB consolidated revenue for the first six months of 2024 amounted to 3,6 million EUR. Consolidated EBITDA for the first six months of 2024 was 758 thousand EUR. In the first six months of 2024, the Company earned 633 thousand EUR in consolidated net profit. Gediminas Januškevicius CFO Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1255505