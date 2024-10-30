Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2024 13:34 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sun Investment Group: Sun Investment Group, UAB Half-Yearly information

Sun Investment Group, UAB Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months
of 2024 

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-10-30 13:33 CET --


According to unaudited data, Sun Investment Group, UAB consolidated revenue for
the first six months of 2024 amounted to 3,6 million EUR. 

Consolidated EBITDA for the first six months of 2024 was 758 thousand EUR.

In the first six months of 2024, the Company earned 633 thousand EUR in
consolidated net profit. 


     Gediminas Januškevicius
     CFO

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1255505
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
