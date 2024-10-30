We recently visited the Tarfaya cement grinding line of Cemos Group, one of the two largest holdings of Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT), which made up 30.8% of the trust's NAV as of end-September 2024. The facility's location in Southern Morocco allows it to benefit from the extensive public infrastructure investments in the region. Cemos's two major investment projects (a compact calcination unit (CCU) and second grinding line) offer the prospect of a significant increase in earnings from 2025. The business is considering, on successful completion of these investments, an IPO on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, where we believe it could command an attractive valuation.

