Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") a biotech company developing the industry's leading telomere technology platform with diagnostic and prognostic applications measuring genomic instability in oncology, is pleased to announce that it has amended its agreement with Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, US. The amendment is an extension of the Telo Genomics relationship with Mayo Clinic to include their participation in Telo's Physician Experience Program SMART, using the Company's TeloViewSMM prognostic test for smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) patients. SMM is a precursor to active multiple myeloma.

The amendment also includes patient samples for the blind validation of TeloViewNDMM, Telo's test for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM) patients. This validation is a final step to enable adding the TeloViewNDMM test as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) on Telo's CAP/ CLIA and ISO testing menu. The test is designed to identify newly diagnosed MM patients who will relapse on first line therapy within a year, or confirm that these patients are stable in remission on the treatment at the time of testing.

Telo's collaboration with the Mayo Clinic was initiated in 2020 for the development and validation of two prognostic tests for MM patients. The first test, TeloViewSMM, targeting the precursor stage of the disease SMM, and the second test, TeloViewNDMM, targeting patients newly diagnosed with full stage MM. Telo has completed the endpoints required for the validation of TeloViewSMM. The results were published in the American Journal of Hematology in Q2 of this year. This test is now an approved LDT on Telo's CAP/ CLIA and ISO 15189 testing menu.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic. The collaboration has been invaluable thus far in the development and validation of Telo's flagship prognostic product TeloViewSMM," said Sherif Louis, Telo's President and CTO. "We are grateful for Mayo Clinic's participation in our SMART program as an effective step on the commercialization path of this validated CLIA test within our myeloma products portfolio. We look forward to taking TeloViewNDMM for newly diagnosed myeloma patients down the same development route by adding that test to our CLIA menu as an outcome of this amended collaboration."

About TeloViewSMM

The TeloViewSMM test is for SMM, a precursor to multiple myeloma. The test stratifies patients flagged with the elevated M-protein biomarker, into patients with high-risk to progress to the full stage of the MM disease, and those who are with stable form of the SMM stage. To date, this has been an important unmet need in the management of SMM patients. High risk SMM patients may benefit from immediate treatment intervention, with a possibility to achieve cure due to recent advancement in treatment regimens. Alternatively, low risk patients can be monitored using TeloViewSMM, without exposing these patients to unnecessary and debilitating treatment. Critically, TeloViewSMM can be used periodically as a non-invasive liquid biopsy test that can be performed using a simple blood draw. Recent demographic studies have shown that SMM prevalence provides a significant market opportunity with an estimated 0.5% of the population over 40 years old being affected, which implies that the total TeloViewSMM addressable market could result in over 500,000 tests per year.

About TeloViewNDMM:

Predicting NDMM patient response to first line therapy is an important clinical need. In current clinical practice, patients will remain on a specific treatment regimen until relapse and then be switched to an alternative regimen. The majority of NDMM patients relapse within the first 24 months with over 50% relapsing in the first 12 months. The cost of therapy can range between $100,000 - 150,000 per year. TeloViewNDMM testing for this patient population has the potential to allow treating physicians to make informed decisions to switch high-risk patients to an alternative treatment proactively and avoid the relapse event. The TeloView MM assay has the potential to benefit over 35,000 NDMM patients annually in the US with over 180,000 individual living with MM at any time predicting a total addressable market of approximately 300,000 tests per year.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

