EQS-News: TVM Life Science Management GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

DISCOVER THE POWER OF AI IN BIOPHARMA: TVM TO HOST THOUGHT-PROVOKING SESSIONS AT BIO-EUROPE 2024



30.10.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCOVER THE POWER OF AI IN BIOPHARMA: TVM TO HOST THOUGHT-PROVOKING SESSIONS AT BIO-EUROPE 2024 Munich, Germany and Montreal, Quebec, Canada (October 30, 2024) - TVM Capital Life Science ("TVM"), a leading international venture capital firm focused on investments in life sciences innovation, today announced that the Company will host a series of sessions focused on the critical role artificial intelligence (AI) plays in the future of the biopharma industry at BIO-Europe 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. Taking place on Tuesday, November 5th, this AI track will gather leading industry experts and innovators to discuss how AI is reshaping drug discovery and development, diagnostics, patient care and more. "AI is fundamentally transforming the biopharma industry and all aspects of healthcare. At BIO-Europe 2024, we are bringing together some of the brightest minds in this field to explore the tangible benefits and future potential of AI technologies. These sessions not only will highlight the latest advancements but also provide a platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The future of healthcare will be driven by AI, and this event is an opportunity to be part of that conversation," said Dr. Hubert Birner, Managing Partner, TVM Capital Life Science. Keynote Session: "Indestructible": Why is AI Crucial for the Future of the Biopharma Industry?

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 5th, 15:30 - 16:00 CET, Room K1 This keynote session, led by Verena Schustereder, Customer Engineer Manager, EMEA North at Google Europe, will provide a deep dive into AI's transformative impact on healthcare and biopharma. Attendees will gain insights into how AI is revolutionizing research, development and patient care, setting the stage for the future of medicine. Schustereder will offer a unique perspective on the profound implications of AI for the biopharma industry, covering its potential to enhance efficiency, innovation and patient outcomes. Moderators: Hubert Birner, Managing Partner, TVM Capital Life Science

Denis Dubuy, Director of Corporate Development, Owkin



Session 1: "I Have a Dream": AI for Drug Discovery

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 5th, 16:00 - 16:45 CET, Room K1 In this session, industry experts will explore how AI is accelerating drug discovery processes, from target identification to the development of novel therapeutics. By applying AI-driven solutions, companies are dramatically speeding up timelines and enhancing the precision of their research. Attendees will hear from prominent figures in the field as they share real-world case studies, the latest advancements, and ongoing challenges in the application of AI in drug discovery. Moderator: Maria Luisa Pineda, CEO and Co-Founder, Envisagenics

Speakers: Rogier Rooswinkel , General Partner, Forbion

, General Partner, Forbion Hartmut Juhl , CEO and Founder, Indivumed Therapeutics

, CEO and Founder, Indivumed Therapeutics Lovisa Afzelius , General Partner, Flagship Pioneering

, General Partner, Flagship Pioneering Tim James , VP, Head of In Silico R&D, Evotec

, VP, Head of In Silico R&D, Evotec Michelle Chen , CBO, Insilico Medicine

, CBO, Insilico Medicine Stephan Brock , CTO, Molecular Health

, CTO, Molecular Health Nikolas Krall, EVP Precision Medicine, Exscientia Session 2: "Why Did It Have to Be Me?": AI for Diagnosis

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 5th, 16:45 - 17:30 CET, Room K1 This session will focus on AI's role in revolutionizing medical diagnostics. Experts will discuss how AI-powered diagnostic tools are enhancing accuracy, speeding up diagnosis and ultimately improving patient outcomes. The discussion will also touch on challenges and opportunities in integrating AI into existing diagnostic frameworks, offering a glimpse into the future of personalized medicine. Moderator: Bora Erdemli, Partner ZS

Speakers: Ralf Huss , CEO, BioM

, CEO, BioM David Krummen , Co-Founder, Vektor Medical

, Co-Founder, Vektor Medical Andrea Gisle Joosen , Board Member, Zühlke Group

, Board Member, Zühlke Group Miha Stajdohar , CTO, Genialis

, CTO, Genialis Andrea Riposati, CEO, Dante Omics These sessions offer a rare opportunity for industry professionals, innovators and investors to explore the intersection of AI and biopharma and better understand how cutting-edge technologies are driving the future of healthcare. To learn more about the sessions and schedule meetings, please reach out via the partneringONE system. About TVM Capital Life Science

TVM is a leading international venture capital firm focused on investing in life science innovations. The company has a highly experienced transatlantic investment team and approximately $900 million under management. TVM's portfolio focuses on therapeutics and medical technologies from North America and the EU that represent differentiated first-in-class or best-in-class assets with the potential to transform standard of care. TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages the firm's strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. With its late-stage investments, TVM focuses on differentiated medical technologies and health tech with commercial proof-of-concept, as well as late-stage therapeutics expected to quickly reach major development or regulatory milestones. This strategy has been validated through a number of companies in both Fund I and II and the Colucid Pharmaceuticals exit. The TVM investment team has worked together for over a decade to effectively utilize this innovative approach to maximize returns for investors and finance new therapies and technologies to meaningfully improve patient lives. For further information, please visit www.tvm-capital.com . Follow TVM on LinkedIn . Contact:



TVM Capital Life Science

Hubert Birner, Managing Partner

Email: info@tvm-capital.com Media Relations:



MC Services AG

Europe: Anne Hennecke

Tel: +49 211 529 252 22

Email: tvm@mc-services.eu





North America: Laurie Doyle

Tel: +1 339 832 0752





30.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

