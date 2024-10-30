Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Further to its press release dated October 9, 2024, European Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a Notice of Alteration to change its name from "European Energy Metals Corp." to "Grit Metals Corp." The name change was approved by resolution of the board of directors of the Company dated October 18, 2024. The name change is effective October 30, 2024.

Accordingly, the Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-name change basis at the opening of the market on November 4, 2024, under the same trading symbol "FIN".

Trading on a Post-Name Change Basis: November 4, 2024

Trading Symbol: FIN

NEW CUSIP: 39868L102

NEW ISIN: CA39868L1022

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company's exploration licenses are located within 1 kms of the Keliber mine and production complex, currently under construction and expected to begin production in H2 2025.

An estimated €600 million investment by Keliber's parent company Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with the Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi) is underway in the Kautinen Region and will see the development of open-pit and underground mining from several deposits, construction of a central spodumene concentrator plant and a lithium hydroxide chemical plant at tidewater in Kokkola. When completed, this complex will comprise a complete hard-rock spodumene pegmatite lithium supply chain (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

The Company also has several 100 percent owned precious metals projects in Northern Finland. They are located in the Paleo-Proterozoic Greenstone Terrane of Northern Finland comprised of multiple greenstone belts including the CLGB which hosts world-class gold (eg Kittila Deposit, owned by Agnico Eagle and Ikkari Deposit, owned by Rupert Resources) and base metal deposits (eg Kevitsa owned by Boliden and Sakatti owned by Aglo-American). The belt's potential is also suggested by the presence of several major mining companies in the belt. The belt has very recently garnered significant interest following an offer from Rupert Resources to buy B2Gold's 70% interest in a Joint Venture between B2Gold and Aurion Resources which lies adjacent to Ruperts Ikkari Deposit, for $102 million. The joint venture ground is strategic to Ruperts proposed development of the Ikkari Deposit but is also host to numerous gold prospects along a structural corridor that extends >125 km.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

