St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - In true celebratory fashion, one of St. Louis' leading advertising agencies is marking its 21st anniversary the way many do when they reach this milestone-by raising a glass and cracking open a cold beer with friends. Embracing a throwback to the early 2000s, Moosylvania, the creative agency founded in 2003, has partnered with 4 Hands Brewery, the largest craft brewery in St. Louis, to debut a limited edition IPA, Moose Space. This nostalgic brew is a 6.5% India pale ale made with Galaxy hops, offering tropical notes of citrus, peach, and passion fruit. It will hit select St. Louis Schnucks and 4 Hands locations in mid-November.

The Moose Space beer is more than just a drink; it's a celebration of milestones and memories. The beer commemorates Moosylvania's accomplishments and pays tribute to the early days of social media, with its retro packaging reflecting the Y2K era. Each can features a QR code linking to MooseSpaceBeer.com, where consumers can dive into a throwback experience inspired by Myspace. Visitors to the site can explore custom profiles, stream DJ-curated party playlists, and play a photo hunt game called MooseTouch, blending digital interactivity with the creativity of craft beer.

"We knew turning 21 had to be more than just a celebration-it needed to embody our everyday approach to advertising," said Andrew Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer & Partner of Moosylvania. "We help brands lean into trends constantly, so for this launch, we wanted to showcase our abilities while having a lot of fun doing it. 4 Hands Brewery's constant creativity heavily inspired us, and together, we've created a one-of-a-kind St. Louis campaign."

This launch exemplifies a growing trend in marketing where brands leverage nostalgia and innovative collaborations to engage consumers. Over the last two decades, Moosylvania has built a reputation for creating buzz for notable alcohol brands such as High Noon, Pink Whitney, RumChata, Bud Light, Barefoot, and La Marca Prosecco, and this latest venture continues that tradition.

"When Moosylvania approached us to create a beer for their 21st anniversary, we were excited from the start," Kevin Lemp, Owner of 4 Hands Brewing Co., shared. "The idea of pairing our craft beer expertise with a playful nod to early social media was too good to pass up. We can't wait for beer drinkers to enjoy a taste of their Myspace days while celebrating with both of us."

To learn more about this nostalgic brew, visit MooseSpaceBeer.com or stop by select St. Louis Schnucks locations after November 15. The limited-edition Moose Space IPA will be available on tap for a short time, inviting imbibers to enjoy a flavorful throwback to the early days of social media.

About Moosylvania:

Moosylvania is a full-service creative agency that specializes in branding and amplifying national portfolio brands. Best known for standout packaging design, retail programming, and social media campaigns/promotions, the team of 60 original thinkers has worked with legends from PayPal and Venmo to Pink Whitney, Bud Light, and beyond. All from a converted church in St. Louis, Missouri, since 2003.

About 4 Hands Brewery:

4 Hands Brewery, founded in 2011, is a St. Louis-based craft brewery committed to creating innovative beers that foster community connection and celebrate creativity. Known for pushing the boundaries of brewing, 4 Hands offers a range of distinctive beers, from hop-forward IPAs to rich stouts. Beyond brewing, the brewery is a vital part of the St. Louis community, engaging in charitable efforts through its City Wide Mission, collaborating with local artists, musicians, and community projects.

