CELUS, an innovator in AI-powered electronic design solutions, today announced its collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software, a global leader in PCB electronic systems design. This cooperation enhances accessibility and efficiency in PCB design for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and independent engineers.

By integrating CELUS' AI-driven automation with Siemens' PCB design solutions, the collaboration creates a streamlined design environment that reduces time-to-market and minimizes design errors.

Integrating AI and PCB Design Expertise

Since launching its platform, CELUS has grown to support more than 15,000 engineers globally. The integration with Siemens enables a seamless workflow that automates routine design tasks like schematic generation, allowing engineers to focus on innovation and complex problem-solving.

"This collaboration with Siemens allows us to put powerful design tools into the hands of engineers everywhere," said Tobias Pohl, CEO of CELUS. "Together, we're breaking down barriers in PCB design, combining the strengths of AI and industry experience to help businesses bring their ideas to life with innovation and efficiency."

The combination of CELUS' AI automation capabilities with Siemens' established design expertise aims to address common challenges in the industry, such as tight budgets and resource constraints. The joint solution simplifies the design process, helping engineers bring products to market faster.

"We are excited about our collaboration with CELUS," said Matt Bromley, VP Product Strategy Technology, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By seamlessly integrating CELUS' cutting-edge AI automation tools with Siemens' PCB design solutions, we empower engineers to elevate their creativity and innovation. This collaboration not only enhances the front-end design experience, but it also enables businesses to stay competitive in today's fast-paced market."

Engage with CELUS at Electronica 2024 in Munich from November 12-15, 2024, to find out more about the collaboration with Siemens and future offerings. Attendees can find CELUS at Hall B4, Booth 111, where the company will host demo stations and deliver presentations detailing how AI-driven automation can simplify the PCB design process for engineers and small to medium-sized businesses.

To learn more about Siemens Digital Industries Software, visit https://www.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ or join Siemens at their EDA booth, Hall A3, Booth 561, to explore the collaborative solutions that enhance design efficiency.

