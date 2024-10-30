Companies aim to drive group sales performance for hotels and venues by streamlining event operations

Partnership includes integrations between Thynk and three of Cvent's leading hotel solutions, Cvent Supplier Network, Smart Custom Proposals and Cvent Event Diagramming

Thynk, a provider of next-generation hospitality commercial management solutions, and Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, have announced a strategic partnership to empower hotel and venue sales teams with the solutions they need to drive greater business results.

The partnership includes integrations between Thynk's on and above-property hospitality CRM powered by Salesforce and the following Cvent hospitality group sales, operations and management solutions:

Cvent Supplier Network (CSN) Hotels and venues showcase their properties on CSN to attract planners, respond to requests for proposals (RFPs) and book group business on one of the world's largest sourcing platforms.

Smart Custom Proposals Easy-to-use solution for designing interactive custom-built proposal templates to stand out from the competition.

Cvent Event Diagramming This innovative diagramming solution simplifies and accelerates the creation of event diagrams, while built-in collaboration tools facilitate real-time collaboration between on-property stakeholders and event planners.

The companies plan to launch an initial pilot of the integration by the end of the year, and Postillion Hotels, a key contributor to the integration, has already agreed to be a launching customer.

"We've found incredible success in building our brand and attracting more group business to our properties with Cvent, and the Thynk integration will enable our teams to accelerate that growth," said Erik-Jan Ginjaar, Managing Director at Postillion Hotels. "As early proponents of this particular integration, it's refreshing to know that Cvent and Thynk take our feedback and ideas to heart, and we're excited to make the most of this new offering."

Through the partnership and integrations, Thynk and Cvent are powering a more seamless, integrated group business management experience that reduces manual workload, ensures high-quality lead management and accelerates response times to close deals faster and increase group sales revenue. The partnership delivers:

Easy-to-configure and fully integrated commercial solution: The powerful combination of Thynk's hospitality end-to-end commercial platform with Cvent's advanced hospitality technology platform optimizes the cost of hotel sales and operations and enables enhanced service delivery to clients, customers and guests.

The powerful combination of Thynk's hospitality end-to-end commercial platform with Cvent's advanced hospitality technology platform optimizes the cost of hotel sales and operations and enables enhanced service delivery to clients, customers and guests. Enhanced sales efficiency: The integrations minimize manual workload, empowering sales teams to focus on more strategic activities and increasing overall productivity.

The integrations minimize manual workload, empowering sales teams to focus on more strategic activities and increasing overall productivity. Quality and consistency in sales operations: Through robust lead management tools, data quality prioritization, and customizable lead management processes, the integrations facilitate a more consistent, high-quality sales strategy and execution.

"This partnership with Thynk expands our ability to empower hotels to attract and win more group business," said Jim Abramson, Cvent Vice President of Product Management. "With the shared goal of driving sales performance and streamlining event operations for hotels and venues, this global partnership brings two leading hospitality technology providers together. We're proud to partner with Thynk and bring a powerful, connected solution to hospitality professionals across the globe."

"This collaboration with Cvent represents a significant leap forward in how hotels and venues drive next-generation commercialization, and we believe it will redefine the hospitality industry's approach to sales management," said Pascal Petit, CEO of Thynk. "By integrating our solutions, we are optimizing hospitality sales processes to close more business and setting new standards for modern, on-property and above-property sales organizations in the hospitality industry."

About Thynk

Thynk empowers hoteliers to thrive in a dynamic hospitality landscape. Thynk's Hospitality Commercial Platform, powered by Salesforce®, boosts sales excellence, streamlines operations, and delivers exceptional services. By integrating customer data from different systems and properties, Thynk provides strategic insights, driving personalization at every step of the customer journey. Thynk serves over 2,500 hoteliers globally.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent's suite of products automates and simplifies the event management lifecycle and maximizes the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

