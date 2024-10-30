Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Uptempo Introduces New Marketing Planning Capabilities to Help Enterprise Teams Optimize Marketing Spend and Align Campaign Plans to Business Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptempo, the leading enterprise marketing planning platform, today announced new features that help global marketing teams get more impact and ROI from their efforts. These new capabilities provide marketing executives with granular insights into working vs. non-working spend and other key data points, injecting visibility, velocity, and agility into the marketing planning and budgeting process. The announcement comes as businesses continue to increase scrutiny of marketing spend to drive more efficient growth from their marketing efforts.

Uptempo

"Too often, large global marketing teams rely on a single system for planning and budgeting-usually Microsoft Excel. This leads to significant downstream challenges with campaign execution and accurate reporting," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Uptempo. "These new features give marketers greater visibility into their spend so they can make strategic decisions with confidence. Every dollar can now be tracked to ensure it's contributing directly to business outcomes."

Uptempo bridges the gap between planning and budgeting, improving spend tracking and reconciliation across diverse marketing tactics. Key to this is Multi-Activity Funding, a new feature offering the following benefits:

  • Accurate Spend Tracking - Provides granular insights into campaign-level and tactic-level expenses for precise ROI measurement.
  • Easy Reconciliation - Simplifies the process of matching budget allocations with invoices and purchase orders.
  • Enhanced Flexibility - Allows agency or contractor invoices to be split across multiple campaigns.
  • Strategic Alignment - Ensures every dollar spent supports business goals through transparent, connected planning and budgeting.

Uptempo's Multi-Activity Funding transforms how marketers manage their budgets, ensuring investments are strategically aligned, easily tracked, and fully optimized.

ABOUT Uptempo

Uptempo is a global leader in enterprise marketing planning software. The Uptempo platform enables marketers to lead with confidence, accelerate time to market, and increase revenue contribution by helping them plan better, pivot faster, spend smarter, and execute with confidence. Uptempo is used by more than 350 leading enterprises, including Autodesk, BestBuy, Unilever and Land O'Lakes. For more information, visit www.uptempo.io or follow Uptempo on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252558/Uptempo_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uptempo-introduces-new-marketing-planning-capabilities-to-help-enterprise-teams-optimize-marketing-spend-and-align-campaign-plans-to-business-outcomes-302290763.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.