Hospitals Brace for Patient Surges, Turn to US Med-Equip for Critical Support as Flu Season, Supply Chain Crisis Converge

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Amid a supply chain crisis, hospitals nationwide are preparing for potential surges in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases this fall and winter. Respiratory infections led to more than 800,000 hospitalizations last season, and healthcare providers are once again turning to US Med-Equip (USME) to ensure they have the critical equipment they need - when they need it.





Number of New Influenza Hospital Admissions and Rates Reported to the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) Hospitalization Surveillance Component, National Summary, 2021-2022 to 2023-2024 Seasons





USME - the nation's highest-rated provider of medical equipment rentals, sales, biomedical support and asset management services -already has seen a sharp increase in ventilator rental orders as hospitals bolster their inventory to meet rising demand.

As several ventilator manufacturers exit the U.S. market and prices for respiratory equipment continue to rise since the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals face an acute shortage of reliable ventilators. The increased cost of purchasing equipment outright and the difficulty of securing financing have placed additional strain on hospital budgets. Renting medical equipment provides the flexibility for hospitals to adjust their inventory based on patient needs and focus their resources on care rather than investing in costly equipment that may only be needed seasonally.

In response, USME has ramped up its rental deliveries to help hospitals secure the critical equipment needed to treat a potential influx of patients.

Last year, USME delivered more than 50,000 ventilators and other respiratory devices across the country, helping clinicians manage a fluctuating number of patients. The Houston-based company works closely with hospitals to assess equipment needs and uses advanced technology to track equipment availability nationwide, ensuring rapid responses to surges in demand.

Respiratory illnesses like the flu typically begin to rise in November, spike during the holiday months, and peak through the end of February. While vaccination remains the best defense against serious illness, the CDC stresses the importance of preparedness, warning that hospitalization rates could exceed expectations.

"Hospitals rely on US Med-Equip to help ensure they are ready for whatever the season brings," said USME CEO Greg Salario. "With flu, COVID-19 and RSV looming, our team is helping healthcare providers adjust their equipment inventory at a moment's notice. By leaning on us for equipment, clinicians can focus on what matters most: helping patients heal."

Despite ongoing staffing and budget pressures, USME - recognized as an Inc. "Power Partner" - gives hospitals 24/7 access to ventilators, infusion pumps, WAVETM therapeutic surfaces and more, delivered within two hours plus drive time from 90 locations nationwide.

