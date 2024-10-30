Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
30.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
Glidewell Launches the ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard

Dentists can now offer patients a custom mouthguard that tracks physiology and biomechanics.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Glidewell has formally announced the availability of its ground-breaking ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard. Dentists can now offer their patient-athletes a first-of-its-kind protective oral appliance that also tracks physiology and biomechanics.

Because ordinary fitness trackers can't be safely worn during many contact and combat sport activities, athletes are often unable to monitor key performance indicators when it matters most. The ORB Sport mouthguard enables these athletes to track heart rate, monitor movement, and measure head impacts while training or competing.

Designed first and foremost for oral protection, the ORB Sport mouthguard is fabricated from the same certified ERKODENT® brand EVA plastic materials long featured in Glidewell's popular PlaySafe® brand custom mouthguards. But the patented smart technology from ORB Innovations gives users unprecedented access to fitness-related health metrics, providing valuable insights for those looking to maximize their performance potential.

"The worlds of preventive dentistry and fitness innovation are constantly evolving," said Stephenie Goddard, Glidewell CEO. "Glidewell is proud to help bring these worlds together and provide dentists a more sophisticated solution for their data-conscious patient-athletes."

Dentists can order this state-of-the-art oral appliance as they would a traditional custom sports guard, by submitting a full set of digital or physical impressions to Glidewell. The appliance is then custom fabricated at the lab with a four-day turnaround intended to get their patient-athletes back out on the field as fast as possible. Each ORB Sport mouthguard includes a custom-molded ORB Sport storage case with built-in wireless charging via micro-USB cable. Once charged, the mouthguard can be synced to the ORB Sport mobile app for visibility into more than 20 different metrics, including step counts, active calories, heart rate, head impact regions, movement intensity, distance traveled and more.

The ORB Sport mouthguard is currently available for Apple iOS devices only with Android devices slated for the near future.

To learn more about the ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard, visit glidewell.com/orb-sport.

Erkodent is a registered trademark of ERKODENT Erich Kopp.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

