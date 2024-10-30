Apptega Debuts Partner-First Product Roadmap to Help Managed Security Providers Unlock Growth

The continuous security & compliance company showcased several industry-first product and partner program developments at its fall launch event, SECURE COMPLY REPEAT.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Apptega, the industry-leading end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform company, unveiled major updates to its product roadmap and partner program last week during an event that highlighted how its managed security partners work alongside the company to substantially boost recurring revenue, operating margins and customer retention.

A transformative redesign of its user experience and interface, expected in 2025, punctuated several partner-focused updates that also included a deep integration with AWS Security Hub and an overhaul of how the Apptega platform equips, through "recurrence," security firms to deliver world-class compliance and posture management solutions continuously to their clients.

"Managed security providers are struggling to grow, and in some cases fighting for the survival of, their businesses in an increasingly crowded, competitive, and commoditized market," said Dave Colesante, Apptega CEO. "Since I joined Apptega a year ago, we've aimed to empower providers to build and go to market with differentiated security and compliance offerings that meaningfully increase their recurring revenue and operating efficiency. SECURE COMPLY REPEAT was a great opportunity to showcase the amazing results our partners are achieving."

SECURE COMPLY REPEAT presented how Apptega is enabling positive security, compliance, and risk outcomes for managed security providers, including several new and upcoming product releases:

UX/UI Improvements - Fully redesigned key subcontrol sections to streamline provider workflows, including intuitive document sections, a new tasks modal, a dedicated control activity modal, cleaner risk tables, and a simplified comments section, as well as a newly imagined program management dashboard to quickly view compliance scores, benchmarking insights and recommended next actions.

Content Updates - New and improved content to better align with the broadest range of industry best practices, standards, and regulations, including four new frameworks in 2024: ISO 42001, PCI DSS 4.0, NIST 800-171 Rev. 3, and NYDFS.

Enhanced Reporting - Updated versions of all reporting to better demonstrate value to clients and internal stakeholders.

AWS Security Hub Integration - New connector that maps relevant evidence from AWS services to Apptega's common controls, updating scores across all frameworks.

MS Defender for Cloud Integration - New connector that helps manage security for Azure services and infrastructure.

Tasks 2.0 - Improved tasking system that includes Task Recurrence, a new feature that supports continuous compliance programs by making it easy to create recurring tasks for reviewing relevant controls at the desired frequency.

CMMI Scoring - Revamped CMMI scoring that incorporates a maturity model for the CSF framework and associated assessments.

Harmony Enhancements - Improved mappings, in-product expectations settings, and a more consistent experience for users of Harmony, Apptega's proprietary framework cross-walking feature.

Finally, the event introduced the Apptega Showcase, a powerful extension to the Apptega platform that enables partners to easily visualize the impact of their services on client security and compliance maturity. Customer Success and vCISO teams can use it as part of their regular engagement models, underscoring the value of the delivered services and showing where to focus next.

The full SECURE COMPLY REPEAT recording is now available on demand here.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega is the end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage cybersecurity compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSSPs and security-focused MSPs, who are growing lucrative compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit?apptega.com.

Contact Information

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

SOURCE: Apptega

View the original press release on newswire.com.