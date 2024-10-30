CubiCasa Partners with SentriLock to Bring Innovative Floor Plan and Virtual Tour Tools to Over 500,000 Real Estate Agents

Partnership Strengthens Buyer's Agent's Offering Amidst Shifts in Commissions

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / CubiCasa , the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning, today announced a strategic partnership with SentriLock , the premier provider of lockbox and property access management solutions for REALTORS® and property managers. Through this collaboration, SentriLock will offer CubiCasa's groundbreaking Floor Plan and Virtual Tour creation tools to its community of more than 500,000 active agents, enabling buyer's agents to add new value for their clients directly within the SentriKey® Real Estate platform.

With CubiCasa's easy-to-use technology, agents can perform a simple 5-minute scan during home showings, instantly creating accurate floor plans and virtual tours. This new capability provides a powerful way for agents to differentiate themselves and elevate the homebuying experience. In the face of recent industry changes, particularly around agent commissions, the need for agents to demonstrate their value has never been more critical.

"At SentriLock, we are dedicated to providing REALTORS® with the best tools available to succeed, and our partnership with CubiCasa is another step forward in delivering innovative property technology that empowers agents to offer more value to their clients," said Scott Fisher, Founder and CEO of SentriLock. "By integrating CubiCasa's easy-to-use floor plan and virtual tour creation tools into the SentriKey® platform, we're helping agents stand out and provide exceptional service in a rapidly evolving market."

SentriLock's platform is one of the most trusted solutions in the real estate industry for agent activities, and the addition of CubiCasa's technology will further enhance how agents serve their clients. By integrating CubiCasa's virtual tour and floor plan capabilities, agents can create more informative, engaging listings without the need for expensive or complex equipment.

"We're thrilled to partner with SentriLock and bring our innovative tools to such a large and active community of real estate professionals," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "Agents are looking for ways to add immediate value for their clients, and the simple 5-minute CubiCasa scan is the easiest way to do that. This integration will empower agents to deliver better insights and experiences for homebuyers, helping them grow their business and stay competitive."

To learn more about CubiCasa, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ . To learn more about Sentrilock, visit https://www.sentrilock.com/ .

###

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 2 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/.

Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for CubiCasa

ross@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: CubiCasa

View the original press release on accesswire.com