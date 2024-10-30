Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
30.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
Mosaic Data Science and OnLogic Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Edge AI Solutions

Partnership Poised to Help Customers Maximize Edge Device Investments and Optimize Production Processes

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Mosaic Data Science, a leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning consulting, announced a strategic partnership with OnLogic, a global industrial computer hardware manufacturer specializing in edge computing hardware. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive AI-driven solutions that help businesses return maximum value from their edge device investments by transforming sensor intelligence streams into actionable insights.

As businesses increasingly rely on edge devices for real-time data collection and processing, this partnership addresses the growing demand for innovative AI applications in predictive maintenance (PdM), production process optimization, and other mission-critical operations. Mosaic Data Science and OnLogic offer tailored AI solutions to enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and enable businesses to realize a faster return on investment (ROI).

"By partnering with OnLogic, we combine our AI expertise with their industry-leading hardware to create integrated solutions that optimize performance at every point in their operations, even in disconnected or bandwidth-limited environments," said Chris Provan, Managing Director at Mosaic Data Science. "This partnership will unlock significant value for companies operating at the intersection of AI and edge computing."

The collaboration between Mosaic Data Science and OnLogic will empower organizations across various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, and logistics, to leverage AI-powered insights at the point of control. Mosaic's advanced AI models and data science capabilities will enable real-time analytics and decision-making at the edge. At the same time, OnLogic's robust hardware ensures seamless data collection and processing in even the harshest industrial environments.

Together, the companies will deliver solutions that address critical use cases, such as:

  • Predictive Maintenance (PdM): Detecting real-time equipment anomalies and predicting failures before they occur, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

  • Production Process Optimization: Enhancing operational efficiency by analyzing sensor data to identify bottlenecks, improve throughput, and minimize waste.

  • Sensor Intelligence: Turning raw sensor data into intelligent insights that can drive automated, data-driven decisions at the edge.

"Edge deployments frequently extend well beyond carpeted and temperature-controlled spaces into locations that would challenge or even destroy traditional computer hardware. But placing computing resources in those same spaces, near the tools and machinery creating data, can often provide the most value for businesses," said Michael Kleiner, VP of Edge AI Solutions at OnLogic. "We are thrilled to partner with the incredible team of AI and ML experts at Mosaic Data Science to bring our clients AI-powered solutions that amplify computing capabilities wherever the edge of their network lives."

About OnLogic
OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer that designs highly configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, regardless of industry. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days. For more information, visit the OnLogic website.

Contact Information

Drew Clancy
VP of Marketing and Sales
dclancy@mosaicdatascience.com
(410) 458-7674

SOURCE: Mosaic Data Science

View the original press release on newswire.com.

