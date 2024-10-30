Springs Window Fashions Announces Key Executive Appointments to Drive Financial Strength and Consumer Growth

Springs Window Fashions, a leading global provider of custom window coverings, has announced two critical leadership appointments that align with the company's vision of "Inspiring Spaces, Brilliantly Simple" and reinforce its commitment to deliver The Best Experience for its associates, customers, stakeholders, and communities. The addition of Kim Jude as chief financial officer and Jimmy Cornett as senior vice president and general manager of the consumer business unit strengthens Springs' foundation for future growth and continued excellence.

With an accomplished career at leading organizations including Trane, Stanley Black & Decker, and PepsiCo, Jude brings extensive expertise in financial leadership and strategic transformation. Most recently, as CFO of VideoJet, she was known for her strong communication skills, passion for driving impactful change, and data-driven approach to financial stewardship.

"Kim's strategic insight and experience in transformative financial leadership make her an invaluable addition to our team," said Jason Bingham, president and CEO of Springs Window Fashions. "Her approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to The Best Experience for our associates, customers, and stakeholders, ensuring we continue to exceed expectations and inspire confidence across every level of our organization."

Cornett's 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and general management, most recently as national vice president of sales for Samsung Home Appliances, underscore his proven ability to drive revenue growth and operational excellence. He will focus on leading Springs' retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, furthering the company's vision to make choosing the perfect custom window treatments brilliantly simple for customers.

"Jimmy's depth of experience and customer-centric leadership align with our vision and commitment to providing The Best Experience," said Bingham. "His understanding of consumer needs and his ability to innovate and optimize operations will ensure we continue delivering value and simplicity, reinforcing our brand promise at every touchpoint."

These strategic appointments reflect Springs Window Fashions' commitment to creating inspiring spaces and providing an unparalleled experience across every facet of the business. As Springs embarks on this new chapter, partners and stakeholders can feel confident in the company's dedicated leadership, strong financial stewardship, and continued innovation, underscoring its vision and commitment to exceptional service and quality.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of custom window treatments. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Known for innovation, quality, and service, Springs is dedicated to its vision of "Inspiring Spaces, Brilliantly Simple." By prioritizing The Best Experience for its associates, customers, stakeholders, and communities, Springs Window Fashions remains committed to helping its customers enjoy incredible indoor and outdoor spaces. Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

