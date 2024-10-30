Wired Research: National Survey Reveals Americans With Life Insurance Are Happier, Less Stressed and Sleep Better at Night

Millions of Uninsured Americans Are Missing Out on Physical and Mental Benefits of Life Insurance

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / If you tuned in to September's news, you would have seen commentary about Life Insurance Awareness Month. While industry efforts to motivate Americans to secure coverage are critical, it's important to keep life insurance part of the conversation all year through.

National Survey Reveals Americans with Life Insurance are Happier, Less Stressed and Sleep Better

That's why Jazmarc Services, a premier insurance planning brokerage, is releasing the results of its 2nd annual Life Insurance Impact Study, an in-depth look at American attitudes and experiences with life insurance, a month after Life Insurance Awareness Month concluded. According to the results from the new survey conducted by Wired Research that reached over 2,000 American adults, people with life insurance are living happier, less stressed, and well-rested lives.

Compared to those without coverage, people with life insurance are:

64% more likely to have extremely good sleep each night

Get an average of 25 more minutes of sleep each night; that's 152 more hours or six more days of sleep each year

46% more likely to be completely confident about their family's financial future

Nearly 2x as likely to be extremely happy on a regular basis

20% more likely to not have any stress….at all!

"The correlation between owning life insurance and living life happier, stress-free, and well-rested is clearly evident in this research," says Danielle Sherman, founder and CEO of Wired Research.

Joshua Marcus, founder of Jazmarc Services, adds, "Owning life insurance gives you peace of mind and confidence that your family will be financially secure should the unexpected happen. This research validates what our industry has been saying all along."

Yet, millions remain uninsured. According to the study, 47% or nearly 121 million Americans don't own life insurance. But it's not from a lack of care or concern for their loved ones. About 1 in 2 of those without coverage think about their family's future at least once each day (53%) and want their loved ones taken care of when they're gone (49%).

The research suggests that this disconnect stems from a lack of education and proper financial planning. In fact, 73% of uninsured Americans don't think they've made good financial decisions in their lives. About 1 in 3 (32%) recognize there is a lot they can learn about life insurance. This, coupled with the fact that 3 in 5 (59%) think buying life insurance would be an unenjoyable experience, has kept millions from securing such vital coverage.

"While we hope the 47% of people without coverage will take this opportunity to purchase life insurance, we recognize there are many factors holding them back," says Joshua. "By understanding the psychology behind these barriers, agents like me can better support Americans in securing coverage and make the process more rewarding for everyone involved."

Contact Information

Danielle Sherman

Founder & CEO

danielle.sherman@wiredresearch.com

718.490.6012

SOURCE: Wired Research

View the original press release on newswire.com.