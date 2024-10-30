LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Audience Acuity announced its recognition as "One to Watch" in the Identity & Onboarding category in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined by AI, Privacy, and Data Gravity, launched by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

Audience Acuity Recognized as 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Audience Acuity enables joint customers to build leading identity resolution solutions on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud.

The 3rd annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms that Snowflake customers use to leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, alongside partner solutions, to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024, identifying 10 key technology categories that businesses consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI-driven strategies. The report emphasizes a paradigm shift in the martech ecosystem, where AI, data gravity, and privacy intersect, shaping the future of marketing.

The report outlines how these emerging trends empower marketers to drive effectiveness and innovation. Categories highlighted in the report include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions

Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms:

Integration & Modeling

Consent Management

Business Intelligence

Each category showcases Snowflake's partner solutions as either "leaders" or "ones to watch," and demonstrates how Snowflake customers are leveraging these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies. Snowflake's report offers a comprehensive view of the partner technology providers and data solutions marketers utilize to build modern marketing data stacks.

"Audience Acuity's innovative performance and native integration with Snowflake earned them recognition as 'One to Watch' in the Identity & Onboarding category," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "We look forward to observing their continued momentum as they accelerate time-to-value for identity resolution and onboarding for customers looking to boost engagement in a more meaningful way."

Audience Acuity was selected for expertise in Identity & Onboarding, providing privacy-focused identity resolution that helps businesses accurately identify consumers, enhance data quality, and activate across all engagement channels.

"Being recognized as 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack report highlights our ongoing dedication to providing best-in-class identity resolution solutions for our partners," said Jeff Sopko, Chief Strategy Officer at Audience Acuity. "As the world of data continues to shift, we see tremendous value with innovations that migrate away from the traditional "all-in-one" MarTech stacks to more composable solutions. We remain committed to collaborating with Snowflake to help businesses navigate this evolving landscape, empowering them to make faster, smarter marketing decisions that deliver real impact."

