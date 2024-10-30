Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A3D4VB | ISIN: US40145Q5009
Stuttgart
30.10.24
08:13 Uhr
2,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Trinity Guardion Secures $6M Financing to Enhance Hospital Bed Hygiene

Will accelerate the production and commercialization of the innovative Soteria® Bed Barrier System.

BATESVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Trinity Guardion, a leader in hospital bed hygiene solutions, has successfully raised $6 million, including $3.5 million in a Series B funding round. This investment will accelerate the production and commercialization of the innovative Soteria® Bed Barrier System.

Soteria Bed Barrier

Soteria Bed Barrier
The Bed Barrier protects the mattress and bed deck.

The Soteria Bed Barrier, which received FDA clearance in late 2022, acts as a protective layer between the bed and the patient, preventing soiling and reducing the risk of infections. It also helps extend the life of hospital mattresses.

Bruce Rippe, Founder and CEO of Trinity Guardion, said, "This investment will help us expand our reach and strengthen our partnerships with hospitals focused on patient safety."

Rich Grant, a board member and investor, added, "Hospital beds and mattresses can spread infections. The Trinity Guardion solution provides cleaner surfaces, reducing hospital-acquired infections."

Why Soteria Bed Barrier Matters:

  • Protecting the Bed: Hospital mattresses often get soiled from patient bodily fluids or non-intact skin The Soteria Bed Barrier covers both the mattress and bed frame, preventing fluids from leaking in, and making cleaning easier and faster.

  • Protecting the Patient: Multiple clinical studies demonstrate that dirty mattresses can cause infections. A 2023 study from Emory University found that beds can infect new patients up to 90 days after use by an infected patient.

The Soteria Bed Barrier also includes an advanced laundry process that removes 99.9999% of pathogens, reducing hospital-onset C. diff infections by 50%.

Other Advantages:

Trinity Guardion offers the Soteria® Ecosystem, a system that uses RFID technology to manage bed barriers. This cloud-based software helps hospitals track and manage bed barriers efficiently, ensuring they are clean and ready for use.

Earlier this year, Trinity Guardion launched the Soteria® Neonatal Mattress Barrier, designed specifically for neonatal care. This product simplifies the cleaning process and provides high-level protection for newborns.

The investment round was led by Queen City Angels, with participation from Tamiami Angel Fund, Market Street Ventures, and RKCA. Legal advice was provided by Keating, Muething & Klekamp PLL.

About Trinity Guardion:

Founded in 2010 and based in Batesville, Indiana, Trinity Guardion designs, manufactures, and markets FDA-cleared, launderable, and reusable hospital bed barriers. Their products are used in acute care, neonatal, and long-term care markets.

For more information, contact Bruce Rippe, CEO, at brippe@trinityguardion.com or 513-519-8241. Visit www.TrinityGuardion.com.

About Queen City Angels:

Queen City Angels is a group of over 200 experienced investors from 21 states. They provide mentoring and investment to entrepreneurs, having invested over $110 million in more than 115 companies since 2000. For more information, visit www.qca.com.

Contact Information:

Mary Ellen Rippe
Marketing/Communications Manager
merippe@trinityguardion.com
513-519-9936

Bruce Rippe
CEO
brippe@trinityguardion.com
513-519-8241

Related Files

AJIC Article
A Randomized Trial to Evaluate a Launderable Bed Protection System

SOURCE: Trinity Guardion, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
