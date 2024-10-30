Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
DomiDocs, Inc.: DomiDocs Releases HomeLock 3.0+AI Property Fraud Protection System Upgrade

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / DomiDocs, Inc. is proud to release HomeLock 3.0+AI, the most advanced AI-Powered Residential Property Fraud Protection System available on the market today. American homeowners now have a competitive edge with access to groundbreaking technology designed to safeguard their home against the rapidly growing threat of numerous types of residential property fraud.

Many U.S. companies and counties offer home title locking and monitoring services, but these are typically reactive, only alerting homeowners after fraud has already occurred-and only for their deed. HomeLock 3.0+AI takes a proactive approach, scanning public and private databases, purchase and sale sites, social media, and rental sites by parcel number and address to detect fraud with advanced algorithms. This system is also the only one capable of effectively protecting vacant land, a top target for criminals.

HomeLock 3.0+AI introduces a new threat severity rating system, providing homeowners with critical insights into their property's risk level. Additionally, an intuitive glossary of alert definitions helps users easily understand the nature of potential threats. Real-time, proactive alerts are now sent via email, text message, and even phone calls, empowering homeowners to take immediate action.

HomeLock goes beyond simply catching fraud after the fact; it can detect fraudulent activity before, during, and immediately after it occurs, giving homeowners a crucial advantage over cybercriminals. This proactive system is backed by a 5-star-rated customer support team, ready to assist homeowners in taking protective legal measures.

In addition to its direct-to-consumer availability, HomeLock 3.0+AI is now integrated with SoftPro, making it available on 50% of all real estate closings nationwide with more to come. This integration ensures uninterrupted property fraud protection for the homeowner post-closing.

"As cyber criminals evolve, so do we in a big way," said William McKenna IV, CEO, DomiDocs. "HomeLock 3.0+AI is built by homeowners, for homeowners and is part of three flagship products available on our Homeowner Enablement Platform®. Our platform does not just protect against fraud, it also provides tools for homeowners to mitigate risk, reduce expenses, and enhance property values, all through our cloud-based system."

For more information about HomeLock 3.0+AI or to learn how DomiDocs is revolutionizing property fraud protection, visit www.domidocs.com/homelock

Contact Information

William N. McKenna
CEO & Founder
press@domidocs.com

SOURCE: DomiDocs Inc.

