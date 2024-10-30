Methes Energies International Ltd.: Methes Introduces Biodegradable/Bio-based High Performance - High Oleic Hydraulic Fluids

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com)/(OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to announce the introduction of their assortment of new high performance - high oleic biodegradable hydraulic fluids made with domestically sourced base stocks (bio-content) and branded as b2 biOil that includes AW-32, AW-46 and AW-68.

These high oleic hydraulic fluids are specially formulated using advanced additive technology made with domestically harvested feedstocks and naturally bio-derived renewable compounds for all hydraulic systems when used as an energy transfer medium, including heat transfer, contamination removal, sealing and lubrications. The products provide extensive oxidation and corrosion protection, delivers extreme-pressure/anti-wear activity; and, demonstrates excellent performance in areas of demulsibility and foam while fully compatible with various OEM seal technologies.

"These products are all readily biodegradable as the demulsibility of their polar content makes them ideal for marine applications;" said Carol Loch, CEO and Chairman of Methes. "They more than double the minimum USDA criteria of bio-based content (44%), surpassing the USDA BioPreferred requirements."

Unlike bar & chain oils, hydraulic fluids are not considered to be a "total loss application," but they can be susceptible to loss and spillage due to friction, viscosity and other factors while accidentally spilled due to broken pipes or other accidents. A high performing eco-alternative green choice makes commercially logical sense.

ABOUT

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

# # #

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (Safe Harbor Statements) covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe;" and, similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

CONTACT: Yale Capital Consulting

813 548-0430

yalecapitalconsulting@outlook.com

SOURCE: Methes Energies International Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com