ZetrOZ Systems Announces Winners of $20,000 STEM Scholarship & Grant

Innovation grants from the biotechnology creators of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) will advance recipients' careers in biomedical engineering and sports medicine.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable soft-tissue healing technology, announces that the recipients of its $20,000 STEM scholarship and award program are students Addison Trower and Isabella Rose Turner and the Health Assessment Center for Athletes at Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center.

The STEM scholarship and grant initiative is designed to support ambitions in sports medicine and biomedical engineering and to accelerate recipients' training and research activities. As pioneers in ultrasound delivery technology, ZetrOZ Systems is committed to driving progress in medicine.

"We're proud to support the education and careers of these outstanding students and professionals in these vital fields," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Our mission is to transform how the healthcare field understands and provides soft tissue healing, and our scholarship recipients will be at the forefront of that effort."

To apply for the sam® STEM Scholarship and Grant Program, candidates had to submit a 1,200-word essay on global healthcare advancements in soft tissue healing, including a review of emerging medical technologies, mechanobiology applications, and clinical/research trends worldwide.

The recipients said the ZetrOZ Systems scholarships will help them attain their goals.

Turner is studying biomedical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. "I plan to use this scholarship to further my education in healthcare systems and medical school," she said. "These degrees will enable me to improve the healthcare landscape from a systemic level down to the patient."

Trower is pursuing a master's degree in athletic leadership at Clemson University. "I plan to use the sam® STEM Scholarship/Grant to continue my education through continuing education units/credits," she said. "My plan is to get hands-on CEUs such as my IV certification or dry needling certification."

The Health Assessment Center for Athletes at Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center issued a statement expressing its gratitude for the award: "These funds will be used to support a prospective study that reviews event-related potentials and functional MRIs in athletes who are diagnosed with sports-related concussions," said Diana Toto, director of sports medicine and business development, and Dr. Jason Krystofiak, sports medicine medical director.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® biotechnology product lines are the only long-duration ultrasound devices cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use. The technology's effectiveness has been documented in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies. Thousands of patients are treated with sam® every day for conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, and chronic back pain.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

