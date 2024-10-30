Anzeige
30.10.2024
The Big Think Group: Puerto Rico Institute of Culture Hosts Annual Meeting of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies

ICP Executive Director, Carlos Ruiz Cortés, named NASAA Luminary Award winner for "transformative executive leadership"

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / The Puerto Rican Institute of Culture (ICP), as the host of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA), welcomed over 450 guests from cultural entities across the United States, its territories, and representatives from the Americas Chapter of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA) for the event, which ended October 26, 2024.

Attendees at NASAA's Annual Meeting in Puerto Rico enjoy the "Danza" demonstration,
a traditional 19th century dance style and one of the island's most distinctive cultural expressions.

Representatives from state, regional, and federal agencies who're responsible for establishing public cultural policies in their respective countries gathered for three days to focus on the cultural richness of nations, economic strategies, sustainability, management challenges, cultural diversity, and collaboration. NASAA is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening and connecting the 56 arts agencies representing the state and territorial jurisdictions of the United States.

"As hosts of the Annual Arts Assembly, we warmly welcome everyone to Puerto Rico," said Dr. Carlos Ruiz Cortés, Executive Director of the ICP. "This is an excellent opportunity to experience our culture. For the ICP, it is essential to strengthen strategies for public access to culture and to foster the economic development of Puerto Rico's artistic and cultural community."

During the conference, Dr. Ruiz Cortés was given the 2024 NASAA Luminary Award for Transformative Executive Leadership, which recognizes an executive director who's made a significant contribution to public support for the arts at the state, regional, and national levels and exhibited exemplary leadership, innovative thinking, and dedication to diverse artistic expression.

"As the first person from Puerto Rico, and the first Hispanic to receive this prestigious award, I'm at once humbled and proud," said Ruiz Cortés. "Those of us who do this work have a passionate believe in the power of art to transform lives and communities."

Deemed a rousing success by the more than 450 attendees, the conference delivered myriad and unique cultural experiences that many said could not have been had in any other setting. Said Pam Breaux, CEO of NASAA, "We had the opportunity to come together as practitioners in arts and culture, learning from each other about how we can connect the arts in deeper ways across all the aspects of life and all of the policy aspects of our many countries and our states."

###

CONTACT:
Bernardo Fiol Costa
+1 (787) 460-8010
bernardo@bigthinkgroup.com

SOURCE: The Big Think Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
