30.10.2024
Diné Development Corporation : Diné Development Corporation Delivers $700,000 Dividend to the Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, AZ. / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation-owned family of companies, proudly delivered a $700,000 dividend - the largest in its history - during the 76th Annual Navajo Nation Fair. This contribution reflects DDC's commitment to Navajo economic growth and social responsibility.

DDC Delivering Navajo Nation Dividend Check

DDC Delivering Navajo Nation Dividend Check

In addition to the dividend, DDC contributed $175,000 through sponsorships, support for Navajo vendors, community giveaways, and other initiatives, further advancing its Navajo Social Responsiveness framework at the 2024 Navajo Nation Fair.

"Our mission is to drive progress and inspire the next generation of Navajo leaders. The Navajo people inspire the solutions that DDC delivers to our clients daily, and this guiding purpose will carry us into the future," said CEO Austin Tsosie.

Since its founding in 2004, DDC has worked to generate sustainable prosperity by generating revenue both on and off the reservation, serving as a global ambassador for the Navajo Nation. The $700,000 dividend will support infrastructure, programming, and essential services through the Navajo Nation's general fund.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen
Senior Marketing Manager
katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
