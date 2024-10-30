Spider Labs, Inc.: Annual Loss From Digital Ad Fraud Reaches $100.32 Million: Spider AF Releases 2023 Annual Ad Fraud White Paper

LISBON, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Tokyo-based cyber security company Spider Labs Ltd. analyzed 2.93 billion ad clicks from January to December 2023 using its ad fraud prevention tool, Spider AF, and conducted a report on the impact of ad fraud on online and affiliate advertising.

White Paper Background

Ad fraud refers to fraudulent activities where ad impressions, clicks, or conversions are artificially inflated using illicit methods to siphon off advertising revenue. As these tactics become increasingly sophisticated, awareness of ad fraud in the global market has grown, and it is now recognized as a social issue.

Spider Labs continuously researches ad fraud trends and characteristics in both web and affiliate advertising. This latest report focuses on ad fraud trends to increase awareness and understanding of fraud in digital advertising, which often remains a black box.

Report Summary

From January to December 2023, out of 2.93 billion ad clicks, around 4.9%, or 143.32 million clicks, were found to be fraudulent. Based on a cost of $0.7 per click, this amounts to ad fraud damages of approximately $100.32 million.

The entertainment industry had the highest ad fraud rate, at 14.3%, followed by the telecommunications and real estate industries.

Roughly 43% of all conversions originating from MFA sites we identified as fraudulent.

2023 Annual Ad Fraud White Paper Contents:

Introduction

Our Definitions

Online Advertising

Ad Fraud Categories

Online Advertising Summary

Breakdown of Invalid Access and Ad Fraud Risk

Ad Fraud Rate by Network

Ad Fraud Rate by Industry

Display Ads Web Placement Analysis

Examples of Ad Fraud in Online Advertising

Affiliate Advertising

Affiliate Advertising Summary

Examples of Ad Fraud in Affiliate Advertising

Conclusion

About Spider AF

