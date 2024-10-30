Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spider Labs, Inc.: Annual Loss From Digital Ad Fraud Reaches $100.32 Million: Spider AF Releases 2023 Annual Ad Fraud White Paper

LISBON, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Tokyo-based cyber security company Spider Labs Ltd. analyzed 2.93 billion ad clicks from January to December 2023 using its ad fraud prevention tool, Spider AF, and conducted a report on the impact of ad fraud on online and affiliate advertising.

Spider AF 2023 Annual White Paper

Spider AF 2023 Annual White Paper
cover image of Spider AF 2023 annual white paper

Download the full report here: (https://spideraf.com/2023-annual-ad-fraud-white-paper)

White Paper Background

Ad fraud refers to fraudulent activities where ad impressions, clicks, or conversions are artificially inflated using illicit methods to siphon off advertising revenue. As these tactics become increasingly sophisticated, awareness of ad fraud in the global market has grown, and it is now recognized as a social issue.

Spider Labs continuously researches ad fraud trends and characteristics in both web and affiliate advertising. This latest report focuses on ad fraud trends to increase awareness and understanding of fraud in digital advertising, which often remains a black box.

Report Summary

  • From January to December 2023, out of 2.93 billion ad clicks, around 4.9%, or 143.32 million clicks, were found to be fraudulent. Based on a cost of $0.7 per click, this amounts to ad fraud damages of approximately $100.32 million.

  • The entertainment industry had the highest ad fraud rate, at 14.3%, followed by the telecommunications and real estate industries.

  • Roughly 43% of all conversions originating from MFA sites we identified as fraudulent.

2023 Annual Ad Fraud White Paper Contents:

  • Introduction

  • Our Definitions

  • Online Advertising

  • Ad Fraud Categories

  • Online Advertising Summary

  • Breakdown of Invalid Access and Ad Fraud Risk

  • Ad Fraud Rate by Network

  • Ad Fraud Rate by Industry

  • Display Ads Web Placement Analysis

  • Examples of Ad Fraud in Online Advertising

  • Affiliate Advertising

  • Affiliate Advertising Summary

  • Examples of Ad Fraud in Affiliate Advertising

  • Conclusion

  • About Spider AF

Click here to download Spider Labs' latest Ad Fraud White Paper. (https://spideraf.com/2023-annual-ad-fraud-white-paper)

Contact Information

Ronald Ng
Head of Global Operations
ronald@phybbit.com

SOURCE: Spider Labs

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
