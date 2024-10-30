Observation status removed to Sun Investment Group, UAB

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status to Sun Investment Group, UAB (SIGR130024FA, ISIN code LT0000313256). The half-yearly information for the year 2024 has been announced publicly. The more detailed information please find in the Company's announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.