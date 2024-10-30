Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A14MRK | ISIN: US25400W1027
Tradegate
30.10.24
15:45 Uhr
3,328 Euro
-0,097
-2,83 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.10.2024 14:24 Uhr
ONE Store Partners with Digital Turbine for Global App Market Expansion

  • Collaboration to Combine App Market Expertise, Global Device Footprint and Innovative Technology
  • Strengthening Partnership Following the Establishment of the Partnership in February 2024
  • ONE Store Continues Strategic Global Expansion with Regional Customization and Optimal Partnerships

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Store, Korea's leading app marketplace, announced that it has signed a platform and service agreement with Digital Turbine, the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, to expand its app marketplace services into global markets, empowering app developers to take control of their application distribution and grow their business globally beyond the incumbent app stores.

ONE Store Partners with Digital Turbine for Global App Market Expansion

The partnership will leverage ONE Store's expertise in mobile app distribution and marketplace operations alongside Digital Turbine's global device footprint and innovative SingleTap technology to enable frictionless app installs for developers around the world. Together, the companies plan to launch localized app marketplaces in key regions, including the U.S. and other markets.

In February, ONE Store and Digital Turbine partnered to elevate the mobile experience in the highly sought after Korean App Market, marking the beginning of the strategic partnership focused on international expansion. This newly signed agreement expands that partnership, with ONE Store International, ONE Store's European subsidiary, acquired by Digital Turbine as part of the collaboration.

ONE Store is actively pursuing global expansion by tailoring its services for each market through partnerships with influential local players. The company's strategy is rooted in the operational expertise it has developed in its domestic market. In August, ONE Store demonstrated the potential of third-party app marketplaces by launching "Enjoystore" in partnership with HAPPYTUK, Taiwan's largest game publishing company.

Peter Chun, CEO of ONE Store, stated, "We are excited to partner with the global leader Digital Turbine to provide mobile users in global markets with a better alternative app marketplace. Through this partnership, we aim to create a fair and open ecosystem that supports developers' success and promotes healthy competition."

"The app economy has been subject to high fees, rigid policies, limited consumer choice, and an overall lack of developer control over how to grow their business," said Bill Stone, CEO at Digital Turbine. "This is more than just an app store expansion-it is an important step towards a fairer, more open mobile ecosystem where developers have the tools they need to create a true alternative path for app growth. This acquisition will allow us to offer a more scalable solution to leverage both the Digital Markets Act in the EU and our offerings in the U.S. and Latin American markets."

About ONE Store

ONE Store is Korea's leading app marketplace, offering a diverse range of digital content including games, apps, and multimedia. With over 10 years of successful app market experience, ONE Store is now venturing into the global market. Major shareholders include SK Square, Naver, Microsoft, Krafton, KT, and LGU+.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform simplifies partners' ability to enhance awareness, acquisition, and monetization - connecting them with more consumers across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices worldwide. Visit [www.digitalturbine.com] for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544235/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-store-partners-with-digital-turbine-for-global-app-market-expansion-302291596.html

