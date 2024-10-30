Greentank and Advanced Inhalation Rituals Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Wellness Inhalable Device

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentank Technologies today announced it has entered into a partnership with Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR Global), the global leader in the shisha market, as its exclusive technology and design partner for the company's vertical expansion into wellness inhalables. The partnership underscores Greentank and AIR's shared commitment to creating safer and more sophisticated inhalation solutions, making a meaningful impact on how consumers experience and benefit from inhalable products.

AIR's proprietary formulations and all-natural or nootropic-based ingredients have been scientifically formulated to create products that aim to improve focus, enhance energy, act as a sleep aid, and provide a complete body balance effect.

"AIR is on a mission to destigmatize inhalation rituals and explore use cases through technology, science, and design," said Paul Dawson, Chief Product Officer at AIR Global. "Greentank's Quantum Chip is a huge technical step forward from the industry standard and creates a fast-acting, abundantly safe opportunity in inhalation and active ingredient delivery experiences that were previously not possible."

Greentank is responsible for design of the inhalation system, as well as the proprietary Quantum Chip technology that delivers an all-new aerosolization platform ideal for delicate liquids used in the inhalable wellness space. Unlike traditional ceramic vaporizers that are prone to uneven heating, material degradation, and harmful byproducts, the 100% biocompatible Quantum Chip minimizes the risk of chemical reactions and thermal decomposition.

"We're thrilled to break into the wellness space alongside like-minded global leaders in inhalation experiences to bring this first-of-its-kind product to the market in 2025," said Corey Koffler, Co-Founder, President & Chief Operating Officer at Greentank.

Together, ahead of the 2025 debut, the teams are scrutinizing the technology and the wellness formulations at a molecular level through experiments like EEG brainwave testing to measure initial onset, max peak effects, and effect duration, among others. It is a true consumer-first collaboration that prioritizes efficient and innovative delivery of wellness inhalables.

To learn more about Greentank and the Quantum Chip, visit www.greentanktech.com

About AIR

AIR is the market leader in the $19 billion global shisha market, with an aim to provide superior physical, emotional, and mental benefits through inhalation.

Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, the business has a multinational presence in over 100 countries across the UAE, Europe, North America, India, and Africa. AIR holds 47% of the shisha category market share in the markets it is present in and is the leading business in a market set to grow to $22 billion in 2026. Its portfolio of companies includes Al Fakher, the world's leading shisha brand; Hookah-Shisha.com, the world's number one e-commerce platform for hookahs and shisha; OOKA, the world's first charcoal-free shisha device, among others. AIR's science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development of innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting edge innovation to minimize harm and maximize enjoyment for millions around the world.

About Greentank

Greentank is a cutting-edge technology company pioneering atomization and advanced material science across multiple industry segments. At the forefront of innovation, Greentank's patented Quantum Chip technology is engineered to deliver a superior user experience while significantly advancing harm-reduction solutions in the inhalable industry.

This groundbreaking heating technology generates optimal particle size distribution and aerosol mass, ensuring exceptional taste and consistency over an extended lifespan. Supported by a robust patent portfolio dating back to 2014, Greentank continues to invest heavily in its fully owned and operated, semi-automated manufacturing and R&D facility, driving the future of atomization technology.

