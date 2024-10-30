Italian electricity transmission system operator Terna has published the results of 2025's main capacity market auction. From ESS News The results of Italy's main grid capacity market auction for 2025, published by Terna, show that energy storage represented 51. 1% of the 174 MW of new capacity assigned. Thermoelectric plants made up the balance, with the new capacity secured for €67,500 ($72,900)/MW per year, for a total cost of €11. 75 million. The auction allocated 37,581 MW of existing "probably available capacity" (CDP) for €45,000/MW per year, for a total cost of around €1. 69 billion. ...

