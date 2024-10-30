Solinteg has developed the IntegOne HSH, a residential solar storage system that combines a single-phase hybrid inverter with one or two batteries. Up to 10 systems can connect in parallel, offering a maximum efficiency of 97. 6%. Chinese energy storage solution company Solinteg has released a new series of residential solar storage systems. The IntegOne HSH line integrates a single-phase hybrid inverter with a modular battery design. Depending on the model, the system has either 3 kW, 3. 6 kW, 4. 2 kW, 4. 6 kW, 5 kW, or 6 kW of AC output. Each battery has a 5 kWh capacity, and up to two batteries ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...