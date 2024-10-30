Recognized for its industry leading opti-ox technology that produces cultivated meat with speed and efficiency, Meatable leads industry on quest to solve protein shortages and food insecurity

Meatable, a trailblazer in cultivated meat technology, is proud to announce its inclusion in TIME's prestigious Best Inventions of 2024 list. This accolade celebrates Meatable's pioneering opti-ox technology, which enables the rapid and sustainable production of cultivated meat a game-changing innovation in food technology.

Meatable was chosen for its patented opti-ox technology, a unique, scalable process that allows for the production of real meat from a single sample of cells in a matter of days. Unlike traditional livestock farming, where it takes months to raise a pig for pork, Meatable's opti-ox process minimizes resource use, producing meat with the same taste and texture as conventional products but without the environmental impact or need for animal slaughter.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized by TIME for our opti-ox technology, which we believe is at the forefront of the cultivated meat revolution," said Daan Luining, CIO and co-founder of Meatable. "Our goal has always been to create real meat that is better for the planet and its people, while still delivering on excellent taste and texture. With our planet's resources under increasing pressure and demand for meat only growing, it's evident that our current food system is unsustainable. This acknowledgment from TIME is a tremendous validation of our approach, and of our incredible team working day and night to make this happen."

The opti-ox technology, a major differentiator for Meatable, accelerates the cell differentiation process, enabling the creation of muscle and fat cells. It is the only method to grow real muscle and fat cells from pluripotent stem cells (PSCs) at speed, and at 100% efficiency. With this innovative approach, Meatable can produce cultivated meat faster, more consistently, and at a lower cost. It is the key for Meatable to position itself as an asset light, affordable, high quality cultivated meat tech provider to the global meat industry.

Meatable's inclusion in TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 list highlights the company's critical role in addressing some of the most urgent challenges facing the global food system. The revolutionary opti-ox technology not only helps meet the growing demand for protein but also provides a pathway to a future where food production is more efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly. The company will showcase the potential of cultivated meat in this regard at an exclusive event in February 2025.

Based in the Netherlands, Meatable is an innovative food technology company, aiming to deliver, at scale, cultivated meat that looks like, tastes like, and has the nutritional profile of traditional meat -because it is real meat. Meatable's goal is to satisfy the world's appetite for meat without harming people, animals or the planet. Its process centers around the use of pluripotent stem cells with patented opti-ox technology, which enables cells to multiply and differentiate into mature muscle and fat cells the key ingredients for real, tasty meat. This breakthrough technology allows cells to fully differentiate in only four days, the fastest process in the world, and enables Meatable to produce meat rapidly, sustainably and cost-effectively.

