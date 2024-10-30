Recognized as the industry's only all-in-one solution to permanently eliminate PFAS "forever chemicals" in municipal and industrial water

Gradiant, a global leader in advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced its ForeverGone technology has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241030245876/en/

Gradiant's ForeverGone, named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, is the only all-in-one solution that permanently removes and destroys harmful PFAS chemicals on-site, offering safe, sustainable water treatment across industries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ForeverGone is the only all-in-one solution that removes and destroys per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals," from contaminated industrial, municipal, and landfill waters on-site without the risk of leaking toxic chemicals into the environment. PFAS contamination in water supplies and ecosystems has been linked to cancers, immune disorders, and developmental issues, posing a global public health concern.

Each year, TIME recognizes 200 groundbreaking innovations that are changing lives worldwide. Award winners are sourced from nominations by TIME's editors and correspondents from around the world, as well as an application process, and are chosen for their originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

"ForeverGone is different from anything in the marketplace it completely solves the challenge of PFAS contamination," said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. "ForeverGone is precisely the disruptive innovation the industry has been calling for. We appreciate TIME's recognition of our invention and its ability to equip municipalities and industrial users worldwide to eliminate PFAS from nature, forever."

Gradiant's ForeverGone technology, independently validated by multiple accredited laboratories, pairs Micro-Foam Fractionation and Destruction Engine to concentrate PFAS into a micro-foam and then destroy it using electro-oxidation, delivering water that meets or exceeds the latest US EPA drinking water standards. This integrated approach sets new standards for simplicity, efficiency, and sustainability, delivering comprehensive PFAS removal at the lowest total cost.

Gradiant is rapidly expanding the use of ForeverGone across industries such as semiconductors, food beverage, mining, and major municipalities, ensuring PFAS remediation becomes more accessible to communities worldwide.

Are you interested in ForeverGone for your site? Gradiant has introduced a free testing program to demonstrate ForeverGone's ability to treat a wide range of contaminated waters. Interested parties should contact Gradiant at https://www.gradiant.com/contact.

To view the full list of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, visit here.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241030245876/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Contact

Felix Wang

Gradiant

Global Head of Brand and PR

fwang@gradiant.com