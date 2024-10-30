Today, TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Sakuu®, a leading provider of commercial-scale equipment and technologies to the battery manufacturing industry, has been named to TIME's list of best inventions in the Materials Manufacturing category for 2024, for its groundbreaking Kavian platform.

"We're honored to be named to TIME's list of best inventions of 2024," said Robert Bagheri, founder and CEO at Sakuu. "This acknowledgement reflects the dedication our entire team has put forth into supporting more efficient and sustainable battery manufacturing today while ushering in the future with our dry-process printing technology."

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Sakuu's Kavian platform employs dry printing manufacturing technology that improves the sustainability and efficiency of the battery manufacturing process by eliminating the need for toxic materials and solvents. Among other benefits, the Kavian platform reduces the energy required to manufacture batteries by up to 30%, reduces capital and operating costs, and is materials-agnostic, ready for battery chemistries of today and tomorrow.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)-including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2024

About Sakuu

Sakuu® is a leading provider of commercial-scale printing equipment and technologies to the battery industry. Sakuu's dry-process platforms enable rapid innovation while reducing waste and avoiding toxins. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sakuu's team is transforming manufacturing to power a more sustainable future. Discover more at sakuu.com.

