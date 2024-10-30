Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its parallel import business ("PI Business") in Germany and the European Union ("EU"). This strategic expansion underscores Flora's broadening footprint in key international markets.

The Company's entry into the PI Business follows the appointment of Dr. Manfred Ziegler as Managing Director. Dr. Ziegler's tenure at CC Pharma marked a period of growth and strategic innovation. As Managing Director, he transformed the company into one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical distributors, with a robust portfolio and a significance presence in the European market. His leadership was instrument in the successful acquisition of CC Pharma by Tilray, a transaction that underscored the value of the CC Pharma and its strong market position.

The PI Business will enable Flora to provide European consumers with a diverse range of pharmaceuticals at competitive prices while ensuring compliance with the stringent regulations governing the EU market. Flora is a prominent distributor of pharmaceutical products in the European Union and a holder of a medical cannabis licence in Germany.

"Our vision is to become a market leader in the European pharmaceutical and medical cannabis market. Our current access to an extensive distribution network of German pharmaceuticals represents the perfect platform to launch the PI Business. Our goal is to deliver accessible pharmaceuticals to European patients." said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

The PI Business will initially focus on Germany, which is the largest market in Europe, with plans to expand into other EU member states. In addition to enhancing product availability and affordability, the PI Business will contribute to the Company's overall turnover and bottom line.

According to the European Affordable Medicines, the size of Germany's parallel import business, including exports, is close to $4 billion with 47% of exports to EU countries coming from Germany.

In a PI Business, products are typically sourced from countries where they are available at a lower price due to factors such as exchange rates, taxes, or other market conditions. These products are then imported into another country where they are sold at a lower price compared to the officially imported or distributed products. Parallel import businesses often operate by benefit from price differentials between markets, offering consumers access to genuine products at more competitive prices.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

