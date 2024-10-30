Transaction set to fast-track Datawrkz's ambitious growth plans

Datawrkz, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited (BSE: 543280) (NSE: NAZARA) has acquired a majority stake in Space Time, an independent growth marketing agency with offices across the UK for approximately USD 6.2 million (~GBP 4.8 million) in cash and stock.

This acquisition is a key move in advancing Datawrkz's growth ambitions across Europe and North America, positioning it as a scaled player in the global digital advertising market.

The collaboration brings together Space Time's expertise in growth marketing, media, and technology with Datawrkz's strengths in programmatic advertising technology and optimization. This partnership will enable both companies to deliver more impactful digital advertising solutions and drive further expansion, especially in the European and UK markets. Additionally, Space Time will gain access to Datawrkz's cutting-edge technology and products, enhancing their ability to deliver effective campaigns and capitalize on growth opportunities in Europe and North America.

Datawrkz was founded in 2013 on the premise that digital advertising can be done better in every way. Nazara Technologies acquired a 33% stake in Datawrkz in 2022.

Senthil Govindan, CEO and founder of Datawrkz, will join the Space Time board. He noted, "We are embarking on an inorganic strategy to complement our strong independent growth, and Space Time is an ideal partner. The cultural alignment and shared focus on delivering value for clients make this acquisition a perfect fit. We anticipate this collaboration will significantly boost growth for both companies, with Space Time driving our expansion in Europe."

Launched in 2000, Space Time has achieved strong revenue growth over the last three years and is one of a select few Google Premier Partners in the UK. Earlier this year, Space Time Chief Executive Officer, Chris Jones, was named in the 'CEO and Leaders' category of the BIMA 100, a listing of the top 100 movers and shakers in the UK's digital and technology industry.

Chris Jones adds: "The company was founded with very clear principles focussed around client success. I'm incredibly proud to say these are more intrinsic and fundamental to our values than ever. The challenge was to find an investor that shares this passion for client-centricity and that's exactly what we've found in Datawrkz. As two fast-growing and specialist businesses, the potential between us made this the perfect match and the investment in key areas such as data and technology that this deal brings will help future-proof our clients' business as we continue to grow. The deal represents an exciting new chapter in the Space Time story as we partner with Datawrkz to bring new opportunities to clients. We're excited for all that lies ahead."

About Datawrkz

Founded in 2013, Datawrkz (a Nazara company) is a global advertising technology firm focused on accelerating user and revenue growth through highly optimised digital advertising, from strategy to execution. With offices in the US, India and Singapore, Datawrkz offers professionally managed as well as self-serve digital advertising solutions, in addition to specialist ad inventory and revenue optimization solutions for publishers.

About Space Time

Space Time, established in 2000, is an independent growth marketing agency with 135 staff across offices in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Surrey and Bournemouth. For over two decades, the agency has led the way in optimising the entire customer experience, leveraging media and technology to propel growth across diverse sectors for clients including Taylor Wimpey Plc, Caffe Nero, O2 Retail, Save The Children, and Wolf 1834.

About Nazara

Nazara is India's only listed gaming and Esports Company, with majority ownership of several leading gaming and esports brands with presence in India, the US, and other global markets. In esports, Nazara has India's leading esports platform NODWIN Gaming and Sportskeeda/Pro Football Network in the sports media space. Nazara's offerings in the interactive gaming segment include gamified early learning ecosystems like Kiddopia and Animal Jam, a leading IP based gaming studio 'Fusebox', India's most popular cricket simulation franchise, World Cricket Championship (WCC), and a wide portfolio of casual games distributed through telco partnerships in many emerging markets.

