The Belgium Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 205 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 330 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.26%.

The report offers an analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects for the Belgium data center colocation market. It examines the competitive landscape, providing an industry share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. Additionally, the vendor landscape is assessed, detailing both existing and upcoming colocation operators, with insights into the count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and specific data center locations within Belgium.

Belgium has around 35 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Belgium data center colocation market has several prominent operators, such as Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Penta Infra, Datacenter United, and LCL Data Centers. Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, and Datacenter United contribute to around 52.8% of the IT load capacity in the market.

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The available market size in terms of Core Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Belgium data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Belgium by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Belgium

Data Center Colocation Market in Belgium

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

What is the count of Belgium's existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities?

What factors are driving the Belgium data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Belgium by 2029?

Who are the new entrants in the Belgium data center industry?

