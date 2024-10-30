PureSquare: PureVPN Champions Cybersecurity Awareness in Support of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2024

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / PureVPN, a leading VPN service, is proud to announce its participation in National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2024. As part of our commitment to creating cybersecurity awareness, we are dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations with the tools and knowledge to help them securely navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"At PureVPN, our mission extends beyond providing top-tier security solutions; we're focused on helping people protect their digital lives in practical ways," said Ali Khan, Head of Product at PureVPN. "With the global cost of cybercrime expected to reach $13.82 trillion by 2028, cybersecurity awareness is more essential than ever. Through NCSAM 2024, we're encouraging everyone to take practical steps, such as enabling two-factor authentication, using strong passwords, and staying informed about the latest cybersecurity threats, to make a real difference in staying secure online."

Building a Strong Foundation in Cybersecurity

Since its founding in 2007, PureVPN has consistently advanced the boundaries of digital security by building a comprehensive ecosystem of privacy tools. Over the past year, the company has introduced incorporated features such as Tracker Blocker, which helps users safeguard their browsing activities from invasive tracking; Remove My Data, a tool that allows individuals to send automated data removal requests to brokers worldwide; and Password Manager, an encrypted vault that stores and manages passwords securely in one place, into its offering.

Looking ahead, PureVPN remains committed to innovation and has several new developments in the pipeline, including a proactive solution that will help users secure their personal information before it is misused. As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, the company aims to meet the growing demands for privacy and security. By regularly upgrading its services, PureVPN ensures it delivers the solutions users need to protect their digital lives in an increasingly data-driven world.

Engaging with Cybersecurity Experts to Drive Awareness

Aligned with the NCSAM 2024 theme, "Secure Our World," PureVPN has engaged with leading cybersecurity experts to provide users with valuable insights and emerging trends in online protection. These discussions delve into pressing cybersecurity issues and highlight real-world scenarios to demystify complex concepts, making them accessible and actionable for users at all levels of expertise.

Through this initiative, PureVPN reinforces its commitment to educating individuals, families, and businesses about essential cybersecurity practices. The insights gained from these exchanges empower users to proactively safeguard their data and privacy, emphasizing that informed decision-making is critical in today's digital landscape.

At PureVPN, we believe cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and together, we can build a safer, more resilient online community.

About PureSquare

PureSquare is a leading cybersecurity company dedicated to building a safer digital world for all. Guided by our philosophy, "We know tech, we build tech," we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that ensure privacy, security, and peace of mind for individuals, families, and businesses.

