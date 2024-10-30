ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, will present its latest innovations in sustainable packaging at ALL4PACK EMBALLAGE PARIS from November 4-7, 2024. At stand 5 L 128, ProAmpac will highlight its advanced solutions, including ProActive Recyclable® RP-1050, ProActive Recyclable® R-2050 EU Film, and fibre-based food-to-go RAP Packaging.

"We are excited to demonstrate ProAmpac's commitment to driving flexible packaging innovation at ALL4PACK," said Kristy Paulin, executive vice president of global marketing for ProAmpac. "From our recyclable films to our fiber-based food packaging solutions, we are focused on providing brands with sustainable options that meet both regulatory demands and consumer preferences."

Sustainability and Innovation in Focus

ProAmpac's featured products include:

ProActive Recyclable® RP-1050 : A kerbside recyclable paper-based packaging solution designed especially for bathroom tissue, paper towels, and feminine care products. Utilizing ProAmpac's high-definition flexographic printing, RP-1050 enhances brand visibility and consumer engagement in natural kraft or bleached versions.

: A kerbside recyclable paper-based packaging solution designed especially for bathroom tissue, paper towels, and feminine care products. Utilizing ProAmpac's high-definition flexographic printing, RP-1050 enhances brand visibility and consumer engagement in natural kraft or bleached versions. ProActive Recyclable® R-2050 EU Film : ProActive Recyclable® R-2050 is a patented high-performance mono-material PE film designed for high-speed form/fill/seal applications. Available in both standard and high barrier, R-2050 offers high clarity, excellent directional tear, and high heat resistance. Widely recyclable in Europe, R-2050 is OPRL compliant in the UK for front-of-store drop-off.

: ProActive Recyclable® R-2050 is a patented high-performance mono-material PE film designed for high-speed form/fill/seal applications. Available in both standard and high barrier, R-2050 offers high clarity, excellent directional tear, and high heat resistance. Widely recyclable in Europe, R-2050 is OPRL compliant in the UK for front-of-store drop-off. RAP Packaging: ProAmpac's RAP Packaging line offers award-winning, fibre-based food-to-go solutions that support sustainability goals while maintaining products' freshness. Specializing in sandwich packs, trays, wraps, and soft packs for hot and cold applications, these premium-looking packs are available with modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology to keep food fresh and offer an elevated appearance in chillers and hot cabinets.

Join Us at ALL4PACK 2024

Visit ProAmpac at stand 5 L 128 to explore these innovations and learn how we can support your sustainability goals. To schedule a meeting or for more information, contact our marketing team at Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability® provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

