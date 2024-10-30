Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
30.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
CHIGEE Unveils New AIO-6 and Exhibits Advanced Motorcycle Tech at EICMA 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November 5-10, 2024 | Milan, Italy - Hall 10, Booth G91

CHIGEE, dedicated to improving motorcycle safety and the rider experience, introduces the AIO-6 at EICMA 2024. Expected for release in 2025, this model features a spacious 6-inch display, real-time monitoring, SOS alerts, and anti-theft functions, along with flexible mounts and an optional camera-free setup.

CHIGEE brings innovation to motorcycling with its AIO series, XR-2, and smart accessories like the TR100, CG2, and G3.

"At CHIGEE, our mission is to elevate every ride by combining advanced technology with user-friendly design," stated a CHIGEE spokesperson. "The AIO-6 represents our commitment to delivering unparalleled safety and convenience, tailored to the needs of modern motorcyclists."

In addition to the AIO-6, CHIGEE will showcase its flagship AIO-5 Series, known for its range of features:

  • AIO-5 Lite: The most comprehensive model with screen mirroring, AI blind spot detection, and tire pressure monitoring.
  • AIO-5 Play: Simplified functionality with smartphone mirroring, excluding dashcam and AI BSD systems.
  • AIO-5 Play for BMW: A plug-and-play navigation solution tailored for BMW riders, fully compatible with existing Nav Prep setup.

CHIGEE will also showcase its latest release, the XR-2 Motorcycle Smart Riding Dashcam-a cost-effective yet high-quality dashcam offering dual 1080P HD recording and smartphone mirroring on a high-brightness 4.3-inch screen, perfect for daily use.

Join the CHIGEE community to stay informed about the newest product insights and updates on features.

Beyond its flagship systems, CHIGEE will exhibit innovative accessories like the CG2 phone mount, TR100 fast-charging hub, and G3 tire pressure monitor, ensuring a safe and comfortable riding experience.

Visitors are invited to experience CHIGEE's cutting-edge products firsthand at EICMA, located in Hall 10, Booth G91. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with CHIGEE's team, explore the AIO-5 Series, and witness the debut of new products that reflect CHIGEE's commitment to enhancing safety, connectivity, and riding pleasure.

CHIGEE welcomes experienced distributors from around the world. Use the form to contact us and schedule a discussion.

About CHIGEE

Founded in Shenzhen, China, CHIGEE develops advanced smart riding systems designed to empower motorcyclists globally with state-of-the-art navigation, recording, and safety solutions. Committed to innovation, quality, and rider-focused design, CHIGEE leads the way in enhancing the modern riding experience.

For more information, please visit CHIGEE global official website www.chigee.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544334/CHIGEE_EICMA_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chigee-unveils-new-aio-6-and-exhibits-advanced-motorcycle-tech-at-eicma-2024-302291610.html

