Generac Expands Partnership With John Galt Solutions to Optimize End-to-End Supply Chain

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced Generac Power Systems Inc., a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, has expanded its partnership with the company. Generac, known for leading the evolution to more resilient, efficient and sustainable energy solutions and recognized as the #1 manufacturer of home backup generators, has selected John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform to power its global end-to-end supply chain planning across all of its business units.

Operating in more than 150 countries, Generac manages a complex global supply chain that requires advanced planning capabilities to deliver end-to-end visibility and accelerate data-driven decisions. The company, which manufactures a wide range of power products including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial solutions, needed an advanced supply chain planning platform to transform large volumes of data into actionable insights. From seasonal and regional demand fluctuations inherent in its business to the need to ensure inventory is available to ensure vital infrastructure remains powered during natural disasters and other times of need, it is critical Generac's supply chain is able to meet the needs of its customers and the communities they serve.

The expansion of Generac's partnership with John Galt Solutions comes as part of the company's strategic initiative to adopt advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) planning capabilities to further mature its demand and supply planning processes, and support its sales, inventory and operations planning (SIOP) process. As a long-time customer of John Galt Solutions, Generac has relied on the Atlas Planning Platform for demand planning. The company recognized the need for a more comprehensive solution to manage the multiple complex factors and variables influencing its supply chain, and to optimize intelligent decision-making across their end-to-end processes.

"We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with John Galt Solutions as we migrate our planning operations to the Atlas Planning Platform. This platform has brought significant improvements to data visibility, dynamic planning and configurability, which have already increased our operational efficiency. This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds, with Generac's expertise in the power industry and John Galt's state-of-the-art planning technology. We are highly confident that this innovative solution will transform the way we approach planning and help us achieve unparalleled success for our organization," said Alysson Ernst, Director Global Supply Chain.

Following a rigorous selection process that evaluated several vendors, Generac chose to deepen its relationship with John Galt Solutions, recognizing the Atlas Planning Platform's superior ability to support end-to-end supply chain planning. The platform's configurability, scalability, and capacity for business innovation were key factors in Generac's decision.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Generac and support them in optimizing their end-to-end supply chain," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "Our team has worked closely with Generac to understand their unique business requirements. This expansion strengthens our relationship and underscores the value that Atlas brings to global companies seeking to enhance their digital supply chain capabilities."

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

