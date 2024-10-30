Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
SOCO Construction Co.: SOCO Construction Raises $40,000 for Bergen County's United Way

Funds Will Contribute to Their Affordable Housing Mission

BEDMINSTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / SOCO Construction Co., a Bedminster-based construction management company, recently donated $40,000 to Bergen County's United Way in New Jersey. Previously known as Sordoni Construction Co., the company raised money during the 2024 Sordoni Construction Golf Classic while showcasing the new SOCO name. During the event, everyone enjoyed a day of golf, food, and networking.

2024 Sordoni Golf Classic

2024 Sordoni Golf Classic
Left to Right: Leo Kushner - CFO Matt Lorenzo - President & CEO Tom Toronto - President of Bergen County's United Way Seth Levy - COO & EVP

Helping Those In Need

For a second consecutive year, all funds will bolster Bergen County's United Way affordable housing mission in the Garden State with their partner, Madeline Corporation. Their mission is dedicated to constructing affordable homes for families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. "These specific individuals are sadly overlooked, which inspires us with a special passion for building supportive housing for those in need," said Tom Toronto President of Bergen County's United Way. "Your generous gift will help to sustain our efforts to increase the supply of high-quality homes that will last a lifetime."

A Worthy Cause

SOCO proudly upholds its annual tradition of successful charitable golf outings. With a commitment to helping those in need, these events highlight our dedication to giving back to our community. "Each year we strive to be the best corporate citizens we can be," says Matthew Lorenzo, President and CEO of SOCO Construction. "To accomplish this goal we align ourselves with only the most reputable of organizations endeavoring the most noble of causes."

About SOCO Construction Co.

Bedminster-based SOCO Construction Co. is committed to a level of responsiveness that is not typical in major construction. Their leaders are accessible and personally attentive to each client and project. Marquis projects include the Asbury Ocean Club, Nine on the Hudson, and Chimney Rock Crossings. Since its inception, SOCO has had a reputation for completing projects ahead of schedule and under budget. To learn more, visit sococonstruction.com.

About Bergen County's United Way

Bergen County's United Way, in partnership with Madeline Corporation, is devoted to constructing homes for those who lack the financial means to do so. This mission primarily focuses on supporting families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. Given that only 32 affordable homes are available for every 100 needy families in New Jersey, the importance of their work cannot be overstated. To guarantee comfort and to meet specific needs, each house is constructed with high-quality, sustainable materials. To learn more, visit www.bergenunitedway.org/

Contact Information

Melissa Mendez
Marketing Coordinator
9088791130

SOURCE: SOCO Construction Co.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
