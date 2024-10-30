Allied Universal Security Professionals Sweep 2024 CALSAGA Awards

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, proudly announces that its security professionals earned 31 of the 44 annual awards bestowed by California's only industry association dedicated to advocating on behalf of the security industry.

Each year, CALSAGA (California Association of Licensed Security Agencies, Guards and Associates) recognizes security professionals who have demonstrated heroism by going above and beyond their expected duties. Allied Universal security professionals achieved the top three awards - two Metal of Valor Awards and the esteemed Security Officer of the Year Award. 15 Allied Universal security professionals were recognized for saving a life while on duty.

"I am extremely proud of the Allied Universal security professionals who received 2024 CALSAGA awards. These brave individuals deserve to be highlighted for their heroism and professionalism in the face of danger. We are fortunate to have them as integral members of our team and thank them for all that they do," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal.

Security Officer of the Year Award:

The CALSAGA Security Officer of the Year Award is given to an officer who, during the year, has either performed a heroic act involving circumstance where the officer risked their life to save another person, or the officer performed a routine take in an exemplary manner.

Recipient: Jennifer Roldan

Valor Awards:

The CALSAGA Medal of Valor is an award for bravery usually given for individual acts of extraordinary bravery or heroism performed in the line of duty at extreme, life-threatening personal risk.

Recipients: Darnell Jennings, Alejandro Soriano

Lifesaving Certificates:

Recipients: Tracy Aranda, Roi Chua, Jennifer Contreras, Emanuel Guerrero, Alberto Mejia, Cindy Mendez, Justin Modrell, Erin Moran, Ezekiel Pearson, Jeremiah Perona, Luis Rodriguez, Zoe Siavii, Gerardo Torres, Glenda Torres, Daniel Urzua

Above and Beyond - Honorable Mentions:

Recipients: Luis Jorge Baro, Burt Carter II, David Helbach, Cameren Howard-Simons, Russ Jenkins, Arturo Mendoza, Monica Ramirez, Corina Servin, Kimberly Tescum, Robert Topliff, Josh Ira Townsend, Quoc Tran, Arutyun Trtryan, Thecie Vedrine

For more information, please visit: 2024 CALSAGA Awards.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

