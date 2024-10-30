Hex Technologies: Hex Expands Its Data Workspace to Non-Technical Users With Explore

Available Today, Hex's Fall Release Includes Explore, a Visual, Drag-and-Drop Data-Exploration UI Integrated in the Hex Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Today, Hex, the collaborative, AI-powered data workspace, released Explore, an all-new experience for slicing, dicing, and visualizing data.

Introducing Explore: Powerful Data-Exploration Tools in a Friendly, No-Code UI

Making decisions with data is crucial to the success of modern businesses, but teams are unable to do this with today's tools. Different teams find data in different applications (some use spreadsheets, while others use visualizations, SQL runners or Python notebooks). The result: There is no consistent set of numbers, leading to a lack of trust and consensus around business decisions.

Hex is already popular among data practitioners who use its powerful notebook technology to combine SQL and Python. Explore brings a new set of people into the platform, reaching beyond data scientists and data analysts to functional business users who need to ask their own questions and see answers expressed visually without code. Explore allows them to self-serve, freeing data teams from sourcing every question while enabling everyone to access data in one platform and on one data model.

Product Details

Explore is a new user interface in Hex and is available to users in three different ways:

A brand new launchpad for analytics - Users can start with any data source in Hex, drag dimensions and measures to a visual canvas, and create detailed visualizations and tables. For example, a marketing operations specialist could explore data from their CRM and a customer data platform to get a complete picture of traffic and conversion rates.

Explore in a notebook - As a new cell type in Hex notebooks, analysts can add Explore to visually explore the output of SQL, Python, and Pivot cells. For example, a business analyst could use SQL to transform data, then Explore the data to come up with an aggregated visualization, export that data to train their predictive ML model, and then Explore the scored data to implement their model, all without switching between tools.

Explore "from app" - Businesspeople can start with a Hex app or dashboard and Explore any visualization or table. For example, a sales leader viewing a report showing the top-selling products could Explore the visualization to filter the view to their territory to better target their account list with the right offers.

In addition to data exploration, Explore offers a visual join experience, spreadsheet calculations, and, coming soon, will integrate with Hex's Magic AI to process natural language prompts.

"We already use Hex as a notebook tool to query data and unlock powerful insights. Explore now gives that ability to people with varying levels of technical proficiency, allowing us to truly democratize data-driven insights across Notion," said Yisi Lu, Head of Data Engineering, Notion.

"We're obsessed with helping more people use and get value from data. We're launching Explore to expand the perimeter on who can be a 'data person,' by bringing less-technical folks into the same powerful, integrated Hex platform that's already trusted by thousands of teams all over the world," said Barry McCardel, co-founder and CEO of Hex.

About Hex

Hex (https://hex.tech) is a complete workspace for analytics and data science. Hex helps data teams tackle their organization's toughest questions and equip business teams with data in actionable ways. Thousands of leading organizations, like Reddit, Stubhub, Notion, and Brex, love Hex's collaborative, notebook-style workspace for exploratory analytics and interactive data apps for empowering stakeholders. Data teams save thousands of hours by unifying their fragmented workflows and accelerating analysis with Hex's AI. Hex integrates with your whole stack and offers flexible deployment models, including Multi-Tenant, HIPAA, Single-Tenant, and Private Cloud.

